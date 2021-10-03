|Cleveland
|0
|11
|0
|3
|—
|14
|Minnesota
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
First Quarter
Min_Jefferson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:26. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 7:34. Key Plays: Cook 11 run; Cousins 11 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-7; Cousins 22 pass to Thielen; Cook 1 run on 3rd-and-2; Ham 1 run on 4th-and-1. Minnesota 7, Cleveland 0.
Second Quarter
Cle_Hunt 1 run (Janovich pass from Mayfield), 1:16. Drive: 18 plays, 65 yards, 8:39. Key Plays: Hunt 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Mayfield 9 pass to Hunt on 3rd-and-8; Mayfield 12 pass to Higgins; Chubb 1 run on 3rd-and-3. Cleveland 8, Minnesota 7.
Cle_FG McLaughlin 48, :02. Drive: 8 plays, 34 yards, 00:43. Key Plays: Hunt 33 run on 3rd-and-20; Mayfield 11 pass to Higgins. Cleveland 11, Minnesota 7.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_FG McLaughlin 53, 6:16. Drive: 7 plays, 36 yards, 3:29. Key Play: Mayfield 24 pass to Beckham. Cleveland 14, Minnesota 7.
A_66,703.
|Cle
|Min
|FIRST DOWNS
|20
|16
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-18
|5-16
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|1-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|327
|255
|Total Plays
|74
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.0
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|184
|65
|Rushes
|38
|23
|Avg per rush
|4.842
|2.826
|NET YARDS PASSING
|143
|190
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-12
|2-13
|Gross-Yds passing
|155
|203
|Completed-Att.
|15-33
|20-38
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|3.972
|4.75
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-4-3
|2-2-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|7-39.857
|6-48.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|51
|37
|Punt Returns
|5-25
|2-11
|Kickoff Returns
|1-26
|1-26
|Interceptions
|1-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-73
|7-42
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|35:32
|24:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 21-100, Hunt 14-69, Mayfield 2-11, Beckham 1-4. Minnesota, Cook 9-34, Mattison 10-20, Osborn 1-10, Ham 1-1, Cousins 2-0.
PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 15-33-0-155. Minnesota, Cousins 20-38-1-203.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Higgins 4-63, Beckham 2-27, Hunt 2-17, Njoku 2-17, Felton 2-12, Hooper 1-11, Chubb 1-5, Bryant 1-3. Minnesota, Jefferson 6-84, Conklin 4-18, Thielen 3-46, Osborn 3-26, Cook 2-10, Westbrook 1-17, Abdullah 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_Cleveland, Felton 5-25. Minnesota, Westbrook 2-11.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Cleveland, Schwartz 1-26. Minnesota, Abdullah 1-26.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cleveland, Smith 6-2-0, Owusu-Koramoah 5-2-0, Williams 4-2-0, Garrett 3-2-.5, Stewart 3-0-0, Ward 2-2-.5, Hill 2-2-0, Takitaki 2-1-0, J.Johnson 2-0-0, Lee 2-0-0, McDowell 1-1-0, McKinley 1-0-1, Green 1-0-0, Harrison 1-0-0, Delpit 0-2-0, M.Jackson 0-2-0, Clowney 0-1-0. Minnesota, Kendricks 6-4-0, H.Smith 5-3-0, Hunter 5-2-1, Woods 4-6-0, Watts 4-3-0, B.Lynch 4-1-0, Richardson 4-1-0, Dantzler 3-2-0, Griffen 3-0-1, Tomlinson 2-1-1, Breeland 2-0-0, Peterson 2-0-0, Vigil 1-3-0, Weatherly 1-1-0, Pierce 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Cleveland, Williams 1-0. Minnesota, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Anthony Jefferies, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay John McGrath.