Cleveland0110314
Minnesota70007

First Quarter

Min_Jefferson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:26. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 7:34. Key Plays: Cook 11 run; Cousins 11 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-7; Cousins 22 pass to Thielen; Cook 1 run on 3rd-and-2; Ham 1 run on 4th-and-1. Minnesota 7, Cleveland 0.

Second Quarter

Cle_Hunt 1 run (Janovich pass from Mayfield), 1:16. Drive: 18 plays, 65 yards, 8:39. Key Plays: Hunt 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Mayfield 9 pass to Hunt on 3rd-and-8; Mayfield 12 pass to Higgins; Chubb 1 run on 3rd-and-3. Cleveland 8, Minnesota 7.

Cle_FG McLaughlin 48, :02. Drive: 8 plays, 34 yards, 00:43. Key Plays: Hunt 33 run on 3rd-and-20; Mayfield 11 pass to Higgins. Cleveland 11, Minnesota 7.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_FG McLaughlin 53, 6:16. Drive: 7 plays, 36 yards, 3:29. Key Play: Mayfield 24 pass to Beckham. Cleveland 14, Minnesota 7.

A_66,703.

CleMin
FIRST DOWNS2016
Rushing104
Passing910
Penalty12
THIRD DOWN EFF7-185-16
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-11-3
TOTAL NET YARDS327255
Total Plays7463
Avg Gain4.44.0
NET YARDS RUSHING18465
Rushes3823
Avg per rush4.8422.826
NET YARDS PASSING143190
Sacked-Yds lost3-122-13
Gross-Yds passing155203
Completed-Att.15-3320-38
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play3.9724.75
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-4-32-2-1
PUNTS-Avg.7-39.8576-48.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE5137
Punt Returns5-252-11
Kickoff Returns1-261-26
Interceptions1-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds7-737-42
FUMBLES-Lost0-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION35:3224:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 21-100, Hunt 14-69, Mayfield 2-11, Beckham 1-4. Minnesota, Cook 9-34, Mattison 10-20, Osborn 1-10, Ham 1-1, Cousins 2-0.

PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 15-33-0-155. Minnesota, Cousins 20-38-1-203.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Higgins 4-63, Beckham 2-27, Hunt 2-17, Njoku 2-17, Felton 2-12, Hooper 1-11, Chubb 1-5, Bryant 1-3. Minnesota, Jefferson 6-84, Conklin 4-18, Thielen 3-46, Osborn 3-26, Cook 2-10, Westbrook 1-17, Abdullah 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Cleveland, Felton 5-25. Minnesota, Westbrook 2-11.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Cleveland, Schwartz 1-26. Minnesota, Abdullah 1-26.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cleveland, Smith 6-2-0, Owusu-Koramoah 5-2-0, Williams 4-2-0, Garrett 3-2-.5, Stewart 3-0-0, Ward 2-2-.5, Hill 2-2-0, Takitaki 2-1-0, J.Johnson 2-0-0, Lee 2-0-0, McDowell 1-1-0, McKinley 1-0-1, Green 1-0-0, Harrison 1-0-0, Delpit 0-2-0, M.Jackson 0-2-0, Clowney 0-1-0. Minnesota, Kendricks 6-4-0, H.Smith 5-3-0, Hunter 5-2-1, Woods 4-6-0, Watts 4-3-0, B.Lynch 4-1-0, Richardson 4-1-0, Dantzler 3-2-0, Griffen 3-0-1, Tomlinson 2-1-1, Breeland 2-0-0, Peterson 2-0-0, Vigil 1-3-0, Weatherly 1-1-0, Pierce 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Cleveland, Williams 1-0. Minnesota, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Anthony Jefferies, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay John McGrath.

