TORONTO (99)
Watanabe 11-20 2-3 26, Wilson 6-8 3-4 15, Boucher 6-19 7-9 21, Banton 3-12 0-0 7, Mykhailiuk 4-12 1-2 10, Morgan 2-3 0-0 5, Oturu 2-4 3-5 7, Waters 3-11 0-0 8. Totals 37-89 16-23 99.
CLEVELAND (144)
Markkanen 9-13 1-1 20, Wade 7-12 1-1 17, Love 7-12 2-2 22, Garland 9-17 1-1 22, Rubio 6-13 2-2 16, Scott 3-6 0-0 6, Kornet 1-5 2-3 4, Anderson 3-5 0-0 7, Fall 1-2 1-2 3, Nembhard Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Pangos 2-6 0-0 6, Valentine 6-11 0-0 17. Totals 56-106 10-12 144.
|Toronto
|34
|21
|23
|21
|—
|99
|Cleveland
|35
|37
|46
|26
|—
|144
3-Point Goals_Toronto 9-36 (Watanabe 2-5, Waters 2-8, Boucher 2-10, Morgan 1-2, Mykhailiuk 1-4, Banton 1-5), Cleveland 22-52 (Love 6-9, Valentine 5-9, Garland 3-9, Wade 2-5, Pangos 2-6, Rubio 2-6, Anderson 1-3, Markkanen 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 43 (Watanabe 13), Cleveland 52 (Love, Valentine 9). Assists_Toronto 24 (Banton, Waters 6), Cleveland 39 (Garland 8). Total Fouls_Toronto 13, Cleveland 17. A_19,432 (19,432)