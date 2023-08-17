|Cleveland
|2
|6
|7
|3
|—
|18
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|7
|8
|—
|18
First Quarter
Cle_safety, 8:51. Drive: 2 plays, -2 yards, 00:10. Cleveland 2, Philadelphia 0.
Phi_FG Ja.Elliott 56, 4:35. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 3:10. Key Plays: Mariota 17 pass to Zaccheaus; Mariota 14 pass to G.Ward on 3rd-and-2. Philadelphia 3, Cleveland 2.
Second Quarter
Cle_FG York 43, 6:10. Drive: 7 plays, 37 yards, 3:12. Key Play: Thompson-Robinson 22 pass to A.Watkins. Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 3.
Cle_FG York 37, 2:29. Drive: 8 plays, 26 yards, 2:54. Key Play: Thompson-Robinson 27 pass to A.Watkins on 3rd-and-3. Cleveland 8, Philadelphia 3.
Third Quarter
Phi_Sermon 33 run (Ja.Elliott kick), 11:59. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:01. Key Plays: Sermon kick return to Philadelphia 25; McKee 12 pass to Ngata; Sermon 11 run; McKee 15 pass to Allen. Philadelphia 10, Cleveland 8.
Cle_A.Watkins 32 pass from Mond (York kick), 5:17. Drive: 4 plays, 58 yards, 1:50. Key Play: Mond 23 pass to A.Watkins. Cleveland 15, Philadelphia 10.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_FG York 43, 14:48. Drive: 10 plays, 32 yards, 4:05. Key Plays: Hall 4 run on 3rd-and-5; Mond 3 pass to Schwartz on 4th-and-1. Cleveland 18, Philadelphia 10.
Phi_Russell 22 pass from McKee (King pass from McKee), 6:09. Drive: 6 plays, 57 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: McKee 21 pass to Ngata; Brooks 5 run on 4th-and-1. Cleveland 18, Philadelphia 18.
A_69,879.
|Cle
|Phi
|FIRST DOWNS
|21
|16
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|10-22
|2-10
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-2
|1-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|399
|313
|Total Plays
|83
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|110
|108
|Rushes
|33
|18
|Avg per rush
|3.333
|6.0
|NET YARDS PASSING
|289
|205
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-1
|6-28
|Gross-Yds passing
|290
|233
|Completed-Att.
|25-49
|19-35
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.78
|5.0
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-2-1
|5-1-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-51.167
|5-39.8
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|76
|132
|Punt Returns
|3-5
|4-42
|Kickoff Returns
|4-71
|4-90
|Interceptions
|1-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-76
|11-55
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|38:37
|21:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Felton 7-36, J.Kelly 8-20, Wilkins 3-18, Thompson-Robinson 4-18, Hall 8-16, Mond 2-7, Schwartz 1-(minus 5). Philadelphia, Sermon 5-54, Brooks 7-26, Penny 2-18, Gainwell 2-6, Mariota 1-5, B.Scott 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Cleveland, Thompson-Robinson 13-25-0-164, Mond 12-24-0-126. Philadelphia, McKee 10-18-0-147, Mariota 9-17-1-86.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Watkins 7-139, Schwartz 4-33, Felton 3-12, Tillman 2-50, Harley 2-16, Hall 2-11, Forristall 1-9, Wilkins 1-8, Da.Bell 1-7, J.Kelly 1-3, Mitchell-Paden 1-2. Philadelphia, Ngata 3-39, Ward 3-29, Ty.Jackson 2-41, Allen 2-21, Arnold 2-14, Russell 1-22, King 1-21, Zaccheaus 1-17, Sermon 1-14, Calcaterra 1-7, Brooks 1-4, Cleveland 1-4.
PUNT RETURNS_Cleveland, Felton 2-4, Harley 1-1. Philadelphia, Evans 2-21, Zaccheaus 1-11, McPhearson 1-10.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Cleveland, Hall 3-62, Felton 1-9. Philadelphia, Sermon 3-56, Cain 1-34.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cleveland, Diabate 6-1-0, McCalister 5-1-1, D.Bell 3-2-0, Mitchell 3-0-0, Heslop 2-2-0, Biggers 2-1-.5, Fields 2-1-0, Phelps 2-0-1, Bright 2-0-0, J.Martin 1-1-.5, McGuire 1-1-0, Hurst 1-0-1, Togiai 1-0-1, Wiley 1-0-1, Hill 1-0-0, C.Thomas 0-3-0, M.Ford 0-2-0, Hickman 0-1-0, Ika 0-1-0, Kamara 0-1-0. Philadelphia, Wallace 6-1-0, Cunningham 4-3-0, C.Elliss 3-2-0, Edmunds 3-1-0, Ojomo 3-0-0, Evans 2-2-0, McCollum 2-2-0, J.Robinson 2-1-0, J.Scott 2-1-0, VanSumeren 2-1-0, McPhearson 1-5-0, Morrow 1-4-0, Dean 1-2-0, Ta.Jackson 1-2-0, Ringo 1-2-0, N.Elliss 1-1-0, Jack 1-1-0, G.Williams 1-1-0, Barnett 1-0-0, S.Brown 1-0-0, Ricks 1-0-0, Street 0-2-.5, Tuipulotu 0-1-.5, Goodrich 0-1-0, N.Smith 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Cleveland, Hickman 1-0. Philadelphia, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, York 47, York 41.
OFFICIALS_Referee Duane Heydt, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Walter Flowers, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Chad Adams.
