Cleveland267318
Philadelphia307818

First Quarter

Cle_safety, 8:51. Drive: 2 plays, -2 yards, 00:10. Cleveland 2, Philadelphia 0.

Phi_FG Ja.Elliott 56, 4:35. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 3:10. Key Plays: Mariota 17 pass to Zaccheaus; Mariota 14 pass to G.Ward on 3rd-and-2. Philadelphia 3, Cleveland 2.

Second Quarter

Cle_FG York 43, 6:10. Drive: 7 plays, 37 yards, 3:12. Key Play: Thompson-Robinson 22 pass to A.Watkins. Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 3.

Cle_FG York 37, 2:29. Drive: 8 plays, 26 yards, 2:54. Key Play: Thompson-Robinson 27 pass to A.Watkins on 3rd-and-3. Cleveland 8, Philadelphia 3.

Third Quarter

Phi_Sermon 33 run (Ja.Elliott kick), 11:59. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:01. Key Plays: Sermon kick return to Philadelphia 25; McKee 12 pass to Ngata; Sermon 11 run; McKee 15 pass to Allen. Philadelphia 10, Cleveland 8.

Cle_A.Watkins 32 pass from Mond (York kick), 5:17. Drive: 4 plays, 58 yards, 1:50. Key Play: Mond 23 pass to A.Watkins. Cleveland 15, Philadelphia 10.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_FG York 43, 14:48. Drive: 10 plays, 32 yards, 4:05. Key Plays: Hall 4 run on 3rd-and-5; Mond 3 pass to Schwartz on 4th-and-1. Cleveland 18, Philadelphia 10.

Phi_Russell 22 pass from McKee (King pass from McKee), 6:09. Drive: 6 plays, 57 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: McKee 21 pass to Ngata; Brooks 5 run on 4th-and-1. Cleveland 18, Philadelphia 18.

A_69,879.

ClePhi
FIRST DOWNS2116
Rushing66
Passing149
Penalty11
THIRD DOWN EFF10-222-10
FOURTH DOWN EFF2-21-2
TOTAL NET YARDS399313
Total Plays8359
Avg Gain4.85.3
NET YARDS RUSHING110108
Rushes3318
Avg per rush3.3336.0
NET YARDS PASSING289205
Sacked-Yds lost1-16-28
Gross-Yds passing290233
Completed-Att.25-4919-35
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play5.785.0
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-2-15-1-1
PUNTS-Avg.6-51.1675-39.8
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE76132
Punt Returns3-54-42
Kickoff Returns4-714-90
Interceptions1-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds8-7611-55
FUMBLES-Lost2-12-1
TIME OF POSSESSION38:3721:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Felton 7-36, J.Kelly 8-20, Wilkins 3-18, Thompson-Robinson 4-18, Hall 8-16, Mond 2-7, Schwartz 1-(minus 5). Philadelphia, Sermon 5-54, Brooks 7-26, Penny 2-18, Gainwell 2-6, Mariota 1-5, B.Scott 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Cleveland, Thompson-Robinson 13-25-0-164, Mond 12-24-0-126. Philadelphia, McKee 10-18-0-147, Mariota 9-17-1-86.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Watkins 7-139, Schwartz 4-33, Felton 3-12, Tillman 2-50, Harley 2-16, Hall 2-11, Forristall 1-9, Wilkins 1-8, Da.Bell 1-7, J.Kelly 1-3, Mitchell-Paden 1-2. Philadelphia, Ngata 3-39, Ward 3-29, Ty.Jackson 2-41, Allen 2-21, Arnold 2-14, Russell 1-22, King 1-21, Zaccheaus 1-17, Sermon 1-14, Calcaterra 1-7, Brooks 1-4, Cleveland 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Cleveland, Felton 2-4, Harley 1-1. Philadelphia, Evans 2-21, Zaccheaus 1-11, McPhearson 1-10.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Cleveland, Hall 3-62, Felton 1-9. Philadelphia, Sermon 3-56, Cain 1-34.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cleveland, Diabate 6-1-0, McCalister 5-1-1, D.Bell 3-2-0, Mitchell 3-0-0, Heslop 2-2-0, Biggers 2-1-.5, Fields 2-1-0, Phelps 2-0-1, Bright 2-0-0, J.Martin 1-1-.5, McGuire 1-1-0, Hurst 1-0-1, Togiai 1-0-1, Wiley 1-0-1, Hill 1-0-0, C.Thomas 0-3-0, M.Ford 0-2-0, Hickman 0-1-0, Ika 0-1-0, Kamara 0-1-0. Philadelphia, Wallace 6-1-0, Cunningham 4-3-0, C.Elliss 3-2-0, Edmunds 3-1-0, Ojomo 3-0-0, Evans 2-2-0, McCollum 2-2-0, J.Robinson 2-1-0, J.Scott 2-1-0, VanSumeren 2-1-0, McPhearson 1-5-0, Morrow 1-4-0, Dean 1-2-0, Ta.Jackson 1-2-0, Ringo 1-2-0, N.Elliss 1-1-0, Jack 1-1-0, G.Williams 1-1-0, Barnett 1-0-0, S.Brown 1-0-0, Ricks 1-0-0, Street 0-2-.5, Tuipulotu 0-1-.5, Goodrich 0-1-0, N.Smith 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Cleveland, Hickman 1-0. Philadelphia, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, York 47, York 41.

OFFICIALS_Referee Duane Heydt, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Walter Flowers, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Chad Adams.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

