First Quarter
Cle_safety, 8:51.
Phi_FG Ja.Elliott 56, 4:35.
Second Quarter
Cle_FG York 43, 6:10.
Cle_FG York 37, 2:29.
Third Quarter
Phi_Sermon 33 run (Ja.Elliott kick), 11:59.
Cle_A.Watkins 32 pass from Mond (York kick), 5:17.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_FG York 43, 14:48.
Phi_Russell 22 pass from McKee (King pass from McKee), 6:09.
A_69,879.
|Cle
|Phi
|First downs
|21
|16
|Total Net Yards
|399
|313
|Rushes-yards
|33-110
|18-108
|Passing
|289
|205
|Punt Returns
|3-5
|4-42
|Kickoff Returns
|4-71
|4-90
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-49-0
|19-35-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-1
|6-28
|Punts
|6-51.167
|5-39.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-76
|11-55
|Time of Possession
|38:37
|21:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Felton 7-36, J.Kelly 8-20, Wilkins 3-18, Thompson-Robinson 4-18, Hall 8-16, Mond 2-7, Schwartz 1-(minus 5). Philadelphia, Sermon 5-54, Brooks 7-26, Penny 2-18, Gainwell 2-6, Mariota 1-5, B.Scott 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Cleveland, Thompson-Robinson 13-25-0-164, Mond 12-24-0-126. Philadelphia, McKee 10-18-0-147, Mariota 9-17-1-86.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Watkins 7-139, Schwartz 4-33, Felton 3-12, Tillman 2-50, Harley 2-16, Hall 2-11, Forristall 1-9, Wilkins 1-8, Da.Bell 1-7, J.Kelly 1-3, Mitchell-Paden 1-2. Philadelphia, Ngata 3-39, Ward 3-29, Ty.Jackson 2-41, Allen 2-21, Arnold 2-14, Russell 1-22, King 1-21, Zaccheaus 1-17, Sermon 1-14, Calcaterra 1-7, Brooks 1-4, Cleveland 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, York 47, York 41.
