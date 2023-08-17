Cleveland267318
Philadelphia307818

First Quarter

Cle_safety, 8:51.

Phi_FG Ja.Elliott 56, 4:35.

Second Quarter

Cle_FG York 43, 6:10.

Cle_FG York 37, 2:29.

Third Quarter

Phi_Sermon 33 run (Ja.Elliott kick), 11:59.

Cle_A.Watkins 32 pass from Mond (York kick), 5:17.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_FG York 43, 14:48.

Phi_Russell 22 pass from McKee (King pass from McKee), 6:09.

A_69,879.

ClePhi
First downs2116
Total Net Yards399313
Rushes-yards33-11018-108
Passing289205
Punt Returns3-54-42
Kickoff Returns4-714-90
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int25-49-019-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-16-28
Punts6-51.1675-39.8
Fumbles-Lost2-12-1
Penalties-Yards8-7611-55
Time of Possession38:3721:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Felton 7-36, J.Kelly 8-20, Wilkins 3-18, Thompson-Robinson 4-18, Hall 8-16, Mond 2-7, Schwartz 1-(minus 5). Philadelphia, Sermon 5-54, Brooks 7-26, Penny 2-18, Gainwell 2-6, Mariota 1-5, B.Scott 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Cleveland, Thompson-Robinson 13-25-0-164, Mond 12-24-0-126. Philadelphia, McKee 10-18-0-147, Mariota 9-17-1-86.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Watkins 7-139, Schwartz 4-33, Felton 3-12, Tillman 2-50, Harley 2-16, Hall 2-11, Forristall 1-9, Wilkins 1-8, Da.Bell 1-7, J.Kelly 1-3, Mitchell-Paden 1-2. Philadelphia, Ngata 3-39, Ward 3-29, Ty.Jackson 2-41, Allen 2-21, Arnold 2-14, Russell 1-22, King 1-21, Zaccheaus 1-17, Sermon 1-14, Calcaterra 1-7, Brooks 1-4, Cleveland 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, York 47, York 41.

