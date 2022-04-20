ChicagoCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29131Totals30262
Harrison 3b3000Straw cf4010
Burger 3b1000Kwan lf4110
Haseley cf3000Ramírez dh3011
García 2b3010Rosario ss4000
Grandal dh4000Bradley 1b4000
Sheets 1b4000Arias 3b4110
Vaughn lf3000Giménez 2b3010
McGuire c3110Mercado rf3011
Engel rf2000Lavastida c1000
Mendick ss3011Hedges c0000

Chicago0000100001
Cleveland10010000x2

E_Sousa (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Mendick (2), Kwan (3), Ramírez (5), Mercado (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Lambert L,0-232-352225
López11-300001
Sousa2-310001
Crick2-300012
Bummer2-300001
Ruiz100001
Cleveland
McKenzie41-311144
Gose W,1-012-300004
Sandlin H,2110001
Stephan H,1110000
Clase S,1-1100000

HBP_McKenzie (Vaughn). WP_Lambert, McKenzie.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Alex MacKay.

T_3:01. A_9,196 (34,788).

