|Chicago
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|Harrison 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Burger 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|García 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arias 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mercado rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Engel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lavastida c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hedges c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|100
|00x
|—
|2
E_Sousa (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Mendick (2), Kwan (3), Ramírez (5), Mercado (2).
|3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_McKenzie (Vaughn). WP_Lambert, McKenzie.
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Alex MacKay.
T_3:01. A_9,196 (34,788).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.