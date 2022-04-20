ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2913149
Harrison 3b300002.107
Burger 3b100000.250
Haseley cf300011.000
García 2b301010.077
Grandal dh400002.121
Sheets 1b400001.167
Vaughn lf300000.310
McGuire c311011.200
Engel rf200011.263
Mendick ss301101.200

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30262311
Straw cf401001.318
Kwan lf411001.387
Ramírez dh301110.429
Rosario ss400002.244
Bradley 1b400002.083
Arias 3b411002.125
Giménez 2b301002.300
Mercado rf301101.231
Lavastida c100020.000
Hedges c000000.077

Chicago000010000_131
Cleveland10010000x_260

E_Sousa (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Mendick (2), Kwan (3), Ramírez (5), Mercado (2). RBIs_Mendick (2), Ramírez (20), Mercado (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Grandal, Haseley); Cleveland 4 (Mercado, Straw, Bradley, Rosario). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; Cleveland 2 for 8.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lambert, L, 0-232-352225735.40
López11-300001213.60
Sousa2-310001143.38
Crick2-300012164.50
Bummer2-30000186.23
Ruiz100001122.08
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie41-311144802.38
Gose, W, 1-012-300004241.80
Sandlin, H, 2110001176.75
Stephan, H, 111000050.00
Clase, S, 1-110000086.00

Inherited runners-scored_López 2-0, Crick 1-0, Bummer 1-0, Gose 1-0. HBP_McKenzie (Vaughn). WP_Lambert, McKenzie.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Alex MacKay.

T_3:01. A_9,196 (34,788).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you