|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|4
|9
|Harrison 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.107
|Burger 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|García 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.077
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.121
|Sheets 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Engel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Mendick ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|3
|11
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.387
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.429
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Bradley 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|Arias 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Mercado rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Lavastida c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Hedges c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000_1
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|100
|00x_2
|6
|0
E_Sousa (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Mendick (2), Kwan (3), Ramírez (5), Mercado (2). RBIs_Mendick (2), Ramírez (20), Mercado (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Grandal, Haseley); Cleveland 4 (Mercado, Straw, Bradley, Rosario). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; Cleveland 2 for 8.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert, L, 0-2
|3
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|73
|5.40
|López
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.60
|Sousa
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.38
|Crick
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|4.50
|Bummer
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.23
|Ruiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.08
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie
|4
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|80
|2.38
|Gose, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|1.80
|Sandlin, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.75
|Stephan, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Clase, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_López 2-0, Crick 1-0, Bummer 1-0, Gose 1-0. HBP_McKenzie (Vaughn). WP_Lambert, McKenzie.
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Alex MacKay.
T_3:01. A_9,196 (34,788).
