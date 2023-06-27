ClevelandKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33272Totals29120
Kwan lf3000Pratto 1b3000
Rosario ss4010Witt Jr. ss4000
Ramírez 3b3010Melendez lf4000
J.Naylor 1b4010Taylor pr0000
Arias pr-1b0100Garcia 3b4000
Bell dh4000Isbel cf3000
Giménez 2b3110Olivares dh3010
Brennan rf4032Blanco pr-dh0100
Straw cf4000Waters rf3000
B.Naylor c4000Lopez 2b2000
Fermin c3010

Cleveland0000000022
Kansas City0000000101

E_Stephan (1), Giménez (5), Witt Jr. (8). DP_Cleveland 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3. 2B_Brennan (13), Olivares (12). SB_Ramírez (7), Blanco (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Williams710016
Stephan W,4-3111001
Clase S,24-29100000
Kansas City
Singer640023
Hernández110001
Chapman100001
Barlow L,2-4 BS,9-11122211

HBP_Williams (Pratto).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:26. A_15,718 (38,427).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

