|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Buxton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kirilloff 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gallo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miranda 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arias ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Gordon cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brennan rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Cleveland
|200
|000
|00x
|—
|2
DP_Minnesota 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Arias (2). SB_Taylor (5).
HBP_Quantrill (Buxton).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:09. A_17,477 (34,788).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
