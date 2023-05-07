MinnesotaCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals27010Totals32282
Kepler rf4000Kwan lf4120
Correa ss4000Straw cf4110
Polanco 2b4000Ramírez 3b4011
Buxton dh3000Naylor 1b4000
Kirilloff 1b2010Bell dh4021
Gallo lf2000Giménez 2b3000
Miranda 3b3000Arias ss3020
Gordon cf3000Brennan rf3000
Vázquez c2000Gallagher c3000
Taylor pr0000
Jeffers c0000

Minnesota0000000000
Cleveland20000000x2

DP_Minnesota 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Arias (2). SB_Taylor (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Ryan L,5-1682204
Pagán100000
Stewart100000
Cleveland
Quantrill W,2-2710034
Karinchak H,8100011
Clase S,12-15100011

HBP_Quantrill (Buxton).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:09. A_17,477 (34,788).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you