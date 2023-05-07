MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2701056
Kepler rf400000.224
Correa ss400000.193
Polanco 2b400002.281
Buxton dh300000.239
Kirilloff 1b201021.333
Gallo lf200021.186
Miranda 3b300001.219
Gordon cf300001.143
Vázquez c200010.231
1-Taylor pr000000.242
Jeffers c000000.273

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3228204
Kwan lf412000.274
Straw cf411001.248
Ramírez 3b401100.282
Naylor 1b400000.202
Bell dh402100.225
Giménez 2b300000.218
Arias ss302000.205
Brennan rf300002.183
Gallagher c300001.067

Minnesota000000000_010
Cleveland20000000x_280

1-ran for Vázquez in the 8th.

LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Arias (2). RBIs_Ramírez (18), Bell (16). SB_Taylor (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Correa); Cleveland 3 (Brennan 2, Arias). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 5; Cleveland 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Kepler, Giménez. GIDP_Gordon.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Arias, Naylor).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, L, 5-16822041002.45
Pagán100000124.73
Stewart100000110.00
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, W, 2-2710034953.89
Karinchak, H, 8100011175.40
Clase, S, 12-15100011131.96

HBP_Quantrill (Buxton).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:09. A_17,477 (34,788).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you