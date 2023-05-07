|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|5
|6
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Buxton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Kirilloff 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Gallo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.186
|Miranda 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Gordon cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Vázquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|1-Taylor pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Jeffers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|0
|4
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Arias ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Brennan rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.067
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000_0
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|200
|000
|00x_2
|8
|0
1-ran for Vázquez in the 8th.
LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Arias (2). RBIs_Ramírez (18), Bell (16). SB_Taylor (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Correa); Cleveland 3 (Brennan 2, Arias). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 5; Cleveland 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Kepler, Giménez. GIDP_Gordon.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Arias, Naylor).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, L, 5-1
|6
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|100
|2.45
|Pagán
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.73
|Stewart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 2-2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|95
|3.89
|Karinchak, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|5.40
|Clase, S, 12-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|1.96
HBP_Quantrill (Buxton).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:09. A_17,477 (34,788).
