|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|3
|0
|—
|3
|Cleveland
|0
|10
|3
|11
|—
|24
Second Quarter
Cle_FG Hopkins 42, 14:15.
Cle_Watson 13 run (Hopkins kick), :17.
Third Quarter
Cin_FG McPherson 42, 11:44.
Cle_FG Hopkins 34, 2:21.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_FG Hopkins 43, 11:29.
Cle_Bryant 3 pass from Watson (Watson run), 9:11.
|Cin
|Cle
|First downs
|6
|21
|Total Net Yards
|142
|362
|Rushes-yards
|20-75
|40-218
|Passing
|67
|144
|Punt Returns
|3-24
|3-15
|Kickoff Returns
|2-45
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-20
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-32-0
|16-29-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|3-10
|Punts
|10-40.9
|7-47.286
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-20
|5-43
|Time of Possession
|24:10
|35:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 13-56, Evans 2-12, T.Williams 2-7, Chase 1-2, Browning 1-(minus 1), Burrow 1-(minus 1). Cleveland, Chubb 18-106, Watson 6-62, J.Ford 14-31, Moore 2-19.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 14-31-0-82, Browning 0-1-0-0. Cleveland, Watson 16-29-1-154.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Chase 5-39, Mixon 3-17, I.Smith 3-17, Boyd 2-10, Evans 1-(minus 1). Cleveland, Chubb 4-21, Moore 3-43, Cooper 3-37, Njoku 2-24, Bryant 2-5, Akins 1-12, Peoples-Jones 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, McPherson 51.
