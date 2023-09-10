Cincinnati00303
Cleveland01031124

Second Quarter

Cle_FG Hopkins 42, 14:15.

Cle_Watson 13 run (Hopkins kick), :17.

Third Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 42, 11:44.

Cle_FG Hopkins 34, 2:21.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_FG Hopkins 43, 11:29.

Cle_Bryant 3 pass from Watson (Watson run), 9:11.

CinCle
First downs621
Total Net Yards142362
Rushes-yards20-7540-218
Passing67144
Punt Returns3-243-15
Kickoff Returns2-450-0
Interceptions Ret.1-200-0
Comp-Att-Int14-32-016-29-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-153-10
Punts10-40.97-47.286
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards4-205-43
Time of Possession24:1035:50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 13-56, Evans 2-12, T.Williams 2-7, Chase 1-2, Browning 1-(minus 1), Burrow 1-(minus 1). Cleveland, Chubb 18-106, Watson 6-62, J.Ford 14-31, Moore 2-19.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 14-31-0-82, Browning 0-1-0-0. Cleveland, Watson 16-29-1-154.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Chase 5-39, Mixon 3-17, I.Smith 3-17, Boyd 2-10, Evans 1-(minus 1). Cleveland, Chubb 4-21, Moore 3-43, Cooper 3-37, Njoku 2-24, Bryant 2-5, Akins 1-12, Peoples-Jones 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, McPherson 51.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

