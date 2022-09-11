Cleveland0173626
Carolina0701724

Second Quarter

Cle_Hunt 1 pass from Brissett (York kick), 10:49.

Cle_Hunt 24 run (York kick), 4:46.

Car_McCaffrey 1 run (Pineiro kick), 1:57.

Cle_FG York 26, :21.

Third Quarter

Cle_FG York 34, 7:42.

Fourth Quarter

Car_Mayfield 7 run (Pineiro kick), 12:51.

Cle_FG York 36, 6:13.

Car_R.Anderson 75 pass from Mayfield (Pineiro kick), 6:02.

Car_FG Pineiro 34, 1:13.

Cle_FG York 58, :08.

CleCar
First downs2315
Total Net Yards355265
Rushes-yards39-21719-54
Passing138211
Punt Returns5-291-10
Kickoff Returns1-292-35
Interceptions Ret.1--40-0
Comp-Att-Int18-34-016-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-94-28
Punts4-46.755-50.0
Fumbles-Lost1-05-0
Penalties-Yards9-718-96
Time of Possession38:2621:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 22-141, Hunt 11-46, Schwartz 2-20, Brissett 4-10. Carolina, McCaffrey 10-33, Moore 1-7, Mayfield 4-6, Foreman 2-5, Hubbard 1-3, Elflein 1-0.

PASSING_Cleveland, Brissett 18-34-0-147. Carolina, Mayfield 16-27-1-239.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 6-60, Hunt 4-24, Cooper 3-17, Bryant 2-18, Schwartz 1-19, Njoku 1-7, Chubb 1-2. Carolina, R.Anderson 5-102, McCaffrey 4-24, Moore 3-47, Thomas 2-53, S.Smith 1-12, Tremble 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

