|Cleveland
|0
|17
|3
|6
|—
|26
|Carolina
|0
|7
|0
|17
|—
|24
Second Quarter
Cle_Hunt 1 pass from Brissett (York kick), 10:49.
Cle_Hunt 24 run (York kick), 4:46.
Car_McCaffrey 1 run (Pineiro kick), 1:57.
Cle_FG York 26, :21.
Third Quarter
Cle_FG York 34, 7:42.
Fourth Quarter
Car_Mayfield 7 run (Pineiro kick), 12:51.
Cle_FG York 36, 6:13.
Car_R.Anderson 75 pass from Mayfield (Pineiro kick), 6:02.
Car_FG Pineiro 34, 1:13.
Cle_FG York 58, :08.
|Cle
|Car
|First downs
|23
|15
|Total Net Yards
|355
|265
|Rushes-yards
|39-217
|19-54
|Passing
|138
|211
|Punt Returns
|5-29
|1-10
|Kickoff Returns
|1-29
|2-35
|Interceptions Ret.
|1--4
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-34-0
|16-27-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-9
|4-28
|Punts
|4-46.75
|5-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|5-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-71
|8-96
|Time of Possession
|38:26
|21:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 22-141, Hunt 11-46, Schwartz 2-20, Brissett 4-10. Carolina, McCaffrey 10-33, Moore 1-7, Mayfield 4-6, Foreman 2-5, Hubbard 1-3, Elflein 1-0.
PASSING_Cleveland, Brissett 18-34-0-147. Carolina, Mayfield 16-27-1-239.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 6-60, Hunt 4-24, Cooper 3-17, Bryant 2-18, Schwartz 1-19, Njoku 1-7, Chubb 1-2. Carolina, R.Anderson 5-102, McCaffrey 4-24, Moore 3-47, Thomas 2-53, S.Smith 1-12, Tremble 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
