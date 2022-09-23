Pittsburgh0140317
Cleveland7631329

First Quarter

Cle_Cooper 11 pass from Brissett (York kick), 2:54.

Second Quarter

Pit_Na.Harris 5 run (Boswell kick), 14:55.

Cle_Njoku 7 pass from Brissett (kick failed), 8:58.

Pit_Trubisky 1 run (Boswell kick), 3:50.

Third Quarter

Cle_FG York 34, 2:31.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Chubb 1 run (York kick), 9:29.

Pit_FG Boswell 34, 1:48.

Cle_Ward 0 fumble return, :00.

A_67,431.

PitCle
First downs2022
Total Net Yards308376
Rushes-yards22-10438-171
Passing204205
Punt Returns0-02-11
Kickoff Returns1-182-27
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int20-32-021-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-32-15
Punts5-42.45-40.6
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards5-255-24
Time of Possession23:5136:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 15-56, Warren 4-30, Claypool 1-11, Trubisky 2-7. Cleveland, Chubb 23-113, Hunt 12-47, Brissett 3-11.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Trubisky 20-32-0-207. Cleveland, Brissett 21-31-0-220.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 8-84, Pickens 3-39, Claypool 3-35, Harris 3-5, Freiermuth 2-41, Warren 1-3. Cleveland, Njoku 9-89, Cooper 7-101, Hunt 3-14, Peoples-Jones 1-10, Da.Bell 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 49.

