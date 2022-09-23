|Pittsburgh
|0
|14
|0
|3
|—
|17
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|3
|13
|—
|29
First Quarter
Cle_Cooper 11 pass from Brissett (York kick), 2:54. Drive: 7 plays, 60 yards, 3:01. Key Plays: Brissett 8 pass to Njoku on 3rd-and-9; Brissett 3 run on 4th-and-1; Chubb 36 run. Cleveland 7, Pittsburgh 0.
Second Quarter
Pit_Na.Harris 5 run (Boswell kick), 14:55. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:59. Key Plays: Trubisky 11 pass to Di.Johnson; Trubisky 36 pass to Pickens. Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 7.
Cle_Njoku 7 pass from Brissett (kick failed), 8:58. Drive: 13 plays, 79 yards, 5:57. Key Plays: Da.Bell kick return to Cleveland 21; Brissett 13 pass to Njoku on 3rd-and-4; Brissett 10 pass to Peoples-Jones on 3rd-and-9; Brissett 11 pass to Hunt; Brissett 18 pass to Cooper; Hunt 6 run on 3rd-and-3. Cleveland 13, Pittsburgh 7.
Pit_Trubisky 1 run (Boswell kick), 3:50. Drive: 11 plays, 68 yards, 5:08. Key Plays: Trubisky 16 pass to Di.Johnson; Warren 10 run; Claypool 11 run; Na.Harris 10 run. Pittsburgh 14, Cleveland 13.
Third Quarter
Cle_FG York 34, 2:31. Drive: 14 plays, 70 yards, 7:02. Key Plays: Brissett 28 pass to Cooper; Brissett 12 pass to Njoku; Hunt 2 run on 3rd-and-3; Hunt 9 run on 4th-and-1; Brissett 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Cleveland 16, Pittsburgh 14.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_Chubb 1 run (York kick), 9:29. Drive: 11 plays, 80 yards, 6:35. Key Plays: Brissett 32 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-1; Chubb 16 run; Brissett 6 run on 3rd-and-1. Cleveland 23, Pittsburgh 14.
Pit_FG Boswell 34, 1:48. Drive: 7 plays, 63 yards, 1:25. Key Plays: Trubisky 13 pass to Di.Johnson; Trubisky 26 pass to Freiermuth; Trubisky 15 pass to Freiermuth. Cleveland 23, Pittsburgh 17.
Cle_Ward 0 fumble return, :00. Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17.
A_67,431.
|Pit
|Cle
|FIRST DOWNS
|20
|22
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|1
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|1-9
|6-16
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|3-4
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|308
|376
|Total Plays
|55
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|104
|171
|Rushes
|22
|38
|Avg per rush
|4.727
|4.5
|NET YARDS PASSING
|204
|205
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-3
|2-15
|Gross-Yds passing
|207
|220
|Completed-Att.
|20-32
|21-31
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.182
|6.212
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-2-1
|5-5-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-42.4
|5-40.6
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|18
|38
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-11
|Kickoff Returns
|1-18
|2-27
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-25
|5-24
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|23:51
|36:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 15-56, Warren 4-30, Claypool 1-11, Trubisky 2-7. Cleveland, Chubb 23-113, Hunt 12-47, Brissett 3-11.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Trubisky 20-32-0-207. Cleveland, Brissett 21-31-0-220.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 8-84, Pickens 3-39, Claypool 3-35, Harris 3-5, Freiermuth 2-41, Warren 1-3. Cleveland, Njoku 9-89, Cooper 7-101, Hunt 3-14, Peoples-Jones 1-10, Da.Bell 1-6.
PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, None. Cleveland, Rogers 2-11.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, Olszewski 1-18. Cleveland, Ford 1-15, Da.Bell 1-12.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Jack 7-5-0, Bush 6-5-0, Highsmith 6-2-1.5, Sutton 5-0-0, Ca.Heyward 4-3-0, Witherspoon 4-1-0, Alualu 3-0-0, Wormley 2-3-0, Fitzpatrick 2-2-0, Wallace 2-1-0, Jones 2-0-0, Spillane 2-0-0, Edmunds 1-1-0, Reed 1-1-0, Leal 1-0-0, Ogunjobi 0-2-.5, Maulet 0-1-0. Cleveland, J.Johnson 5-0-0, Ward 5-0-0, Delpit 4-2-0, Emerson 4-0-0, Rochell 4-0-0, Phillips 2-5-1, Walker 2-4-0, Takitaki 2-1-0, Bryan 2-0-0, Elliott 2-0-0, Fields 1-0-0, Newsome 1-0-0, Owusu-Koramoah 1-0-0, Garrett 0-2-0, Wright 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, None. Cleveland, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 49.
OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.
