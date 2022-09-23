Pittsburgh0140317
First Quarter

Cle_Cooper 11 pass from Brissett (York kick), 2:54. Drive: 7 plays, 60 yards, 3:01. Key Plays: Brissett 8 pass to Njoku on 3rd-and-9; Brissett 3 run on 4th-and-1; Chubb 36 run. Cleveland 7, Pittsburgh 0.

Second Quarter

Pit_Na.Harris 5 run (Boswell kick), 14:55. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:59. Key Plays: Trubisky 11 pass to Di.Johnson; Trubisky 36 pass to Pickens. Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 7.

Cle_Njoku 7 pass from Brissett (kick failed), 8:58. Drive: 13 plays, 79 yards, 5:57. Key Plays: Da.Bell kick return to Cleveland 21; Brissett 13 pass to Njoku on 3rd-and-4; Brissett 10 pass to Peoples-Jones on 3rd-and-9; Brissett 11 pass to Hunt; Brissett 18 pass to Cooper; Hunt 6 run on 3rd-and-3. Cleveland 13, Pittsburgh 7.

Pit_Trubisky 1 run (Boswell kick), 3:50. Drive: 11 plays, 68 yards, 5:08. Key Plays: Trubisky 16 pass to Di.Johnson; Warren 10 run; Claypool 11 run; Na.Harris 10 run. Pittsburgh 14, Cleveland 13.

Third Quarter

Cle_FG York 34, 2:31. Drive: 14 plays, 70 yards, 7:02. Key Plays: Brissett 28 pass to Cooper; Brissett 12 pass to Njoku; Hunt 2 run on 3rd-and-3; Hunt 9 run on 4th-and-1; Brissett 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Cleveland 16, Pittsburgh 14.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Chubb 1 run (York kick), 9:29. Drive: 11 plays, 80 yards, 6:35. Key Plays: Brissett 32 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-1; Chubb 16 run; Brissett 6 run on 3rd-and-1. Cleveland 23, Pittsburgh 14.

Pit_FG Boswell 34, 1:48. Drive: 7 plays, 63 yards, 1:25. Key Plays: Trubisky 13 pass to Di.Johnson; Trubisky 26 pass to Freiermuth; Trubisky 15 pass to Freiermuth. Cleveland 23, Pittsburgh 17.

Cle_Ward 0 fumble return, :00. Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17.

A_67,431.

PitCle
FIRST DOWNS2022
Rushing910
Passing1012
Penalty10
THIRD DOWN EFF1-96-16
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-03-4
TOTAL NET YARDS308376
Total Plays5571
Avg Gain5.65.3
NET YARDS RUSHING104171
Rushes2238
Avg per rush4.7274.5
NET YARDS PASSING204205
Sacked-Yds lost1-32-15
Gross-Yds passing207220
Completed-Att.20-3221-31
Had Intercepted00
Yards-Pass Play6.1826.212
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-2-15-5-4
PUNTS-Avg.5-42.45-40.6
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE1838
Punt Returns0-02-11
Kickoff Returns1-182-27
Interceptions0-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds5-255-24
FUMBLES-Lost2-10-0
TIME OF POSSESSION23:5136:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 15-56, Warren 4-30, Claypool 1-11, Trubisky 2-7. Cleveland, Chubb 23-113, Hunt 12-47, Brissett 3-11.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Trubisky 20-32-0-207. Cleveland, Brissett 21-31-0-220.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 8-84, Pickens 3-39, Claypool 3-35, Harris 3-5, Freiermuth 2-41, Warren 1-3. Cleveland, Njoku 9-89, Cooper 7-101, Hunt 3-14, Peoples-Jones 1-10, Da.Bell 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, None. Cleveland, Rogers 2-11.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, Olszewski 1-18. Cleveland, Ford 1-15, Da.Bell 1-12.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Jack 7-5-0, Bush 6-5-0, Highsmith 6-2-1.5, Sutton 5-0-0, Ca.Heyward 4-3-0, Witherspoon 4-1-0, Alualu 3-0-0, Wormley 2-3-0, Fitzpatrick 2-2-0, Wallace 2-1-0, Jones 2-0-0, Spillane 2-0-0, Edmunds 1-1-0, Reed 1-1-0, Leal 1-0-0, Ogunjobi 0-2-.5, Maulet 0-1-0. Cleveland, J.Johnson 5-0-0, Ward 5-0-0, Delpit 4-2-0, Emerson 4-0-0, Rochell 4-0-0, Phillips 2-5-1, Walker 2-4-0, Takitaki 2-1-0, Bryan 2-0-0, Elliott 2-0-0, Fields 1-0-0, Newsome 1-0-0, Owusu-Koramoah 1-0-0, Garrett 0-2-0, Wright 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, None. Cleveland, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 49.

OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.

