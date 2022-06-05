ClevelandBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33363Totals31242
Straw cf4010Hays lf4000
Rosario ss4120Mancini dh3100
Ramírez 3b4000Santander rf4000
Miller 1b3100Mountcastle 1b3112
Giménez 2b4113Urías 3b-ss4000
Gonzalez rf3010Rutschman c4000
Mercado rf0000Odor 2b3010
Palacios dh3000McKenna cf3020
Clement ph-dh1000Mateo ss2000
Maile c3000Mullins ph1000
Kwan lf4010Nevin 3b0000

Cleveland3000000003
Baltimore0002000002

DP_Cleveland 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Cleveland 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_McKenna (4). HR_Giménez (7), Mountcastle (8).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Plesac W,2-4642208
Hentges H,11-300020
Morgan H,412-300011
Clase S,9-11100001
Baltimore
Kremer L,0-141-353313
Gillaspie11-300011
Vespi11-300001
Baker2-310000
Pérez11-300012

HBP_Plesac (Mancini). WP_Clase, Kremer.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:58. A_14,815 (45,971).

