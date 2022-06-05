|Cleveland
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Urías 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Palacios dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Clement ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nevin 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
DP_Cleveland 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Cleveland 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_McKenna (4). HR_Giménez (7), Mountcastle (8).
|4
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Plesac (Mancini). WP_Clase, Kremer.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:58. A_14,815 (45,971).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.