|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|3
|7
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.307
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.361
|Mercado rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Palacios dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|b-Clement ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|3
|10
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.256
|Urías 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.137
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|a-Mullins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Nevin 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Cleveland
|300
|000
|000_3
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|000_2
|4
|0
a-popped out for Mateo in the 7th. b-struck out for Palacios in the 9th.
LOB_Cleveland 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_McKenna (4). HR_Giménez (7), off Kremer; Mountcastle (8), off Plesac. RBIs_Giménez 3 (29), Mountcastle 2 (24).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 0; Baltimore 3 (Hays, Mancini 2). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 1; Baltimore 0 for 5.
GIDP_Odor.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Ramírez, Miller).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, W, 2-4
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|99
|4.72
|Hentges, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|18
|1.10
|Morgan, H, 4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|2.16
|Clase, S, 9-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.11
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|67
|6.23
|Gillaspie
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.12
|Vespi
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Baker
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.32
|Pérez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|1.00
Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 2-0, Gillaspie 1-0, Vespi 1-0, Pérez 1-0. HBP_Plesac (Mancini). WP_Clase, Kremer.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:58. A_14,815 (45,971).
