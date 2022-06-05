ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3336337
Straw cf401001.231
Rosario ss412000.240
Ramírez 3b400000.291
Miller 1b310010.275
Giménez 2b411302.307
Gonzalez rf301011.361
Mercado rf000000.190
Palacios dh300001.300
b-Clement ph-dh100001.213
Maile c300011.257
Kwan lf401000.254

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31242310
Hays lf400001.288
Mancini dh310001.305
Santander rf400001.228
Mountcastle 1b311210.256
Urías 3b-ss400003.224
Rutschman c400001.137
Odor 2b301011.225
McKenna cf302010.255
Mateo ss200002.208
a-Mullins ph100000.236
Nevin 3b000000.227

Cleveland300000000_360
Baltimore000200000_240

a-popped out for Mateo in the 7th. b-struck out for Palacios in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_McKenna (4). HR_Giménez (7), off Kremer; Mountcastle (8), off Plesac. RBIs_Giménez 3 (29), Mountcastle 2 (24).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 0; Baltimore 3 (Hays, Mancini 2). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 1; Baltimore 0 for 5.

GIDP_Odor.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Ramírez, Miller).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Plesac, W, 2-4642208994.72
Hentges, H, 11-300020181.10
Morgan, H, 412-300011272.16
Clase, S, 9-11100001102.11
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer, L, 0-141-353313676.23
Gillaspie11-300011181.12
Vespi11-300001160.00
Baker2-31000095.32
Pérez11-300012211.00

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 2-0, Gillaspie 1-0, Vespi 1-0, Pérez 1-0. HBP_Plesac (Mancini). WP_Clase, Kremer.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:58. A_14,815 (45,971).

