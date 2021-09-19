|Houston
|7
|7
|0
|7
|—
|21
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|10
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
Cle_Janovich 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 9:56. Drive: 4 plays, 35 yards, 2:02. Key Play: Mayfield 29 pass to Bryant. Cleveland 7, Houston 0.
Hou_Lindsay 22 pass from T.Taylor (Slye kick), 5:18. Drive: 9 plays, 84 yards, 4:38. Key Plays: Roberts kick return to Houston 16; T.Taylor 32 pass to N.Collins; T.Taylor 12 pass to Cooks on 3rd-and-9; T.Taylor 13 pass to Conley. Houston 7, Cleveland 7.
Second Quarter
Hou_T.Taylor 15 run (Slye kick), 7:06. Drive: 6 plays, 47 yards, 2:38. Key Plays: Reid 24 interception return to Cleveland 47; T.Taylor 22 pass to Cooks on 3rd-and-1. Houston 14, Cleveland 7.
Cle_Mayfield 5 run (McLaughlin kick), 1:14. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:52. Key Plays: Chubb 21 run; Chubb 10 run. Houston 14, Cleveland 14.
Third Quarter
Cle_Felton 33 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 7:50. Drive: 7 plays, 72 yards, 5:52. Key Play: Mayfield 13 pass to Higgins. Cleveland 21, Houston 14.
Cle_FG McLaughlin 30, 4:40. Drive: 4 plays, 6 yards, 1:37. Key Play: M.Smith 0 interception return to Houston 18. Cleveland 24, Houston 14.
Fourth Quarter
Hou_Cooks 2 pass from Mills (Slye kick), 11:32. Drive: 17 plays, 75 yards, 8:08. Key Plays: Mills 17 pass to Akins on 3rd-and-7; Mills 14 pass to Da.Johnson on 3rd-and-13; Ingram 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Cleveland 24, Houston 21.
Cle_Chubb 26 run (McLaughlin kick), 5:52. Drive: 10 plays, 82 yards, 5:40. Key Plays: Felton kick return to Cleveland 18; Mayfield 4 run on 3rd-and-2; Mayfield 18 pass to Felton; Chubb 14 run. Cleveland 31, Houston 21.
A_67,431.
|Hou
|Cle
|FIRST DOWNS
|16
|22
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-13
|4-9
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|302
|355
|Total Plays
|58
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.2
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|82
|156
|Rushes
|28
|34
|Avg per rush
|2.929
|4.588
|NET YARDS PASSING
|220
|199
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-7
|2-14
|Gross-Yds passing
|227
|213
|Completed-Att.
|18-29
|19-21
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.333
|8.652
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-2-2
|6-5-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-52.25
|2-40.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|105
|63
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|3-22
|Kickoff Returns
|4-81
|2-41
|Interceptions
|1-24
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|9-78
|5-62
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|3-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|24:55
|35:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Ingram 14-41, D.Johnson 6-25, T.Taylor 1-15, Lindsay 5-2, Mills 2-(minus 1). Cleveland, Chubb 11-95, Hunt 13-51, Mayfield 8-10, Janovich 2-0.
PASSING_Houston, T.Taylor 10-11-0-125, Mills 8-18-1-102. Cleveland, Mayfield 19-21-1-213.
RECEIVING_Houston, Cooks 9-78, D.Johnson 2-22, Roberts 1-35, N.Collins 1-32, Lindsay 1-22, Akins 1-17, Conley 1-13, Amendola 1-9, Ingram 1-(minus 1). Cleveland, Hooper 5-40, Bryant 4-49, Felton 2-51, Higgins 2-27, Njoku 2-18, Peoples-Jones 1-14, Landry 1-9, Chubb 1-3, Hunt 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_Houston, Roberts 1-0. Cleveland, Felton 3-22.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Houston, Roberts 3-54, King 1-27. Cleveland, Felton 2-41.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Houston, Grugier-Hill 6-3-1, Kirksey 4-2-0, Hargreaves 4-1-0, Reid 4-0-0, J.Thomas 4-0-0, Murray 3-2-0, Omenihu 3-1-0, Smith 2-2-0, M.Collins 2-0-0, Cunningham 1-5-0, Blacklock 1-1-0, Mercilus 1-1-0, Mitchell 1-1-0, Martin 1-0-1, L.Johnson 1-0-0, Jenkins 0-1-0, King 0-1-0, T.Thomas 0-1-0. Cleveland, Harrison 5-2-0, Smith 4-4-0, Ward 4-0-0, Delpit 3-2-1, J.Johnson 2-2-0, Wilson 2-2-0, McDowell 2-0-0, Owusu-Koramoah 2-0-0, Clowney 1-2-0, McKinley 1-2-0, Newsome 1-2-0, Takitaki 1-1-0, Elliott 1-0-0, Hill 1-0-0, J.Jackson 1-0-0, Lee 1-0-0, Garrett 0-4-0, M.Jackson 0-4-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Houston, Reid 1-24. Cleveland, Smith 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Slye 41.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Brown.