Cincinnati0001313
Cleveland01114732

Second Quarter

Cle_Chubb 3 run (Chubb run), 5:04.

Cle_FG York 55, :00.

Third Quarter

Cle_Brissett 3 run (York kick), 8:57.

Cle_Cooper 4 pass from Brissett (York kick), 3:10.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_Boyd 13 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 14:22.

Cle_Chubb 11 run (York kick), 8:46.

Cin_Higgins 41 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 6:40.

A_67,431.

CinCle
First downs1524
Total Net Yards229440
Rushes-yards10-3644-172
Passing193268
Punt Returns1-151-11
Kickoff Returns3-561-11
Interceptions Ret.1-101-0
Comp-Att-Int25-35-117-23-1
Sacked-Yards Lost5-392-10
Punts4-36.752-33.5
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalties-Yards2-66-56
Time of Possession23:1536:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 8-27, Perine 1-7, Burrow 1-2. Cleveland, Chubb 23-101, Hunt 11-42, D.Johnson 4-17, Brissett 6-12.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 25-35-1-232. Cleveland, Brissett 17-22-0-278, Cooper 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Mixon 7-32, Hurst 4-42, Higgins 3-49, Boyd 3-38, Perine 3-10, Irwin 2-27, Evans 1-26, Taylor 1-5, Wilcox 1-3. Cleveland, Cooper 5-131, Peoples-Jones 4-81, Hunt 4-30, Da.Bell 2-27, Woods 1-6, Chubb 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, McPherson 47. Cleveland, York 53.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

