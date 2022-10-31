|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|13
|—
|13
|Cleveland
|0
|11
|14
|7
|—
|32
Second Quarter
Cle_Chubb 3 run (Chubb run), 5:04.
Cle_FG York 55, :00.
Third Quarter
Cle_Brissett 3 run (York kick), 8:57.
Cle_Cooper 4 pass from Brissett (York kick), 3:10.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_Boyd 13 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 14:22.
Cle_Chubb 11 run (York kick), 8:46.
Cin_Higgins 41 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 6:40.
A_67,431.
|Cin
|Cle
|First downs
|15
|24
|Total Net Yards
|229
|440
|Rushes-yards
|10-36
|44-172
|Passing
|193
|268
|Punt Returns
|1-15
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|3-56
|1-11
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-10
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-35-1
|17-23-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-39
|2-10
|Punts
|4-36.75
|2-33.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-6
|6-56
|Time of Possession
|23:15
|36:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 8-27, Perine 1-7, Burrow 1-2. Cleveland, Chubb 23-101, Hunt 11-42, D.Johnson 4-17, Brissett 6-12.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 25-35-1-232. Cleveland, Brissett 17-22-0-278, Cooper 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Mixon 7-32, Hurst 4-42, Higgins 3-49, Boyd 3-38, Perine 3-10, Irwin 2-27, Evans 1-26, Taylor 1-5, Wilcox 1-3. Cleveland, Cooper 5-131, Peoples-Jones 4-81, Hunt 4-30, Da.Bell 2-27, Woods 1-6, Chubb 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, McPherson 47. Cleveland, York 53.
