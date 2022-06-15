|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|4
|12
|4
|2
|7
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Rosario ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.296
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.377
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|1-Clement pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Miller dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.169
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|3
|10
|Blackmon dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|Daza cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Serven c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Hilliard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|a-Joe ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Cleveland
|002
|001
|000
|1_4
|12
|1
|Colorado
|001
|000
|200
|0_3
|9
|1
a-struck out for Hilliard in the 9th.
1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.
E_Giménez (1), Serven (2). LOB_Cleveland 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Naylor 2 (9), Rosario (8), Ramírez (18), Daza (5). 3B_Cron (2). HR_Blackmon (10), off Bieber. RBIs_Ramírez 3 (62), Naylor (33), Cron (43), Blackmon 2 (33). CS_Iglesias (1), Ramírez (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Giménez, Miller, Kwan, Naylor, Rosario); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Hilliard 2). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 14; Colorado 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Serven, Hilliard. GIDP_Ramírez, Cron, Serven.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor; Giménez, Rosario, Clement); Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|6
|2-3
|9
|3
|3
|1
|7
|105
|3.01
|Morgan
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|1.82
|Shaw, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.54
|Clase, S, 12-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.78
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|6
|8
|3
|3
|1
|4
|96
|4.79
|Chacín
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.99
|Colomé
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.22
|Bard
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.05
|Stephenson, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|12
|5.89
Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:02. A_28,377 (50,445).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.