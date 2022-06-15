ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals40412427
Straw cf500002.217
Rosario ss522000.263
Ramírez 3b412310.296
Gonzalez rf501002.377
Naylor 1b403100.277
1-Clement pr-1b000010.214
Miller dh501000.264
Giménez 2b401001.302
Kwan lf412000.276
Hedges c400002.169

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37393310
Blackmon dh511201.251
Daza cf502000.333
Rodgers 2b410012.257
Cron 1b501102.289
McMahon 3b400002.231
Iglesias ss302010.315
Grichuk rf401000.254
Serven c312010.277
Hilliard lf300002.161
a-Joe ph-lf100001.254

Cleveland0020010001_4121
Colorado0010002000_391

a-struck out for Hilliard in the 9th.

1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.

E_Giménez (1), Serven (2). LOB_Cleveland 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Naylor 2 (9), Rosario (8), Ramírez (18), Daza (5). 3B_Cron (2). HR_Blackmon (10), off Bieber. RBIs_Ramírez 3 (62), Naylor (33), Cron (43), Blackmon 2 (33). CS_Iglesias (1), Ramírez (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Giménez, Miller, Kwan, Naylor, Rosario); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Hilliard 2). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 14; Colorado 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Serven, Hilliard. GIDP_Ramírez, Cron, Serven.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor; Giménez, Rosario, Clement); Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber62-3933171053.01
Morgan11-300012241.82
Shaw, W, 2-0100011143.54
Clase, S, 12-1410000081.78
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senzatela683314964.79
Chacín100001126.99
Colomé110000132.22
Bard120001122.05
Stephenson, L, 0-1111011125.89

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:02. A_28,377 (50,445).

