ClevelandColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals404124Totals37393
Straw cf5000Blackmon dh5112
Rosario ss5220Daza cf5020
Ramírez 3b4123Rodgers 2b4100
Gonzalez rf5010Cron 1b5011
Naylor 1b4031McMahon 3b4000
Clement pr-1b0000Iglesias ss3020
Miller dh5010Grichuk rf4010
Giménez 2b4010Serven c3120
Kwan lf4120Hilliard lf3000
Hedges c4000Joe ph-lf1000

Cleveland00200100014
Colorado00100020003

E_Giménez (1), Serven (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Naylor 2 (9), Rosario (8), Ramírez (18), Daza (5). 3B_Cron (2). HR_Blackmon (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Bieber62-393317
Morgan11-300012
Shaw W,2-0100011
Clase S,12-14100000
Colorado
Senzatela683314
Chacín100001
Colomé110000
Bard120001
Stephenson L,0-1111011

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:02. A_28,377 (50,445).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

