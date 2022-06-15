|Cleveland
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|4
|12
|4
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Rosario ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Daza cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clement pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Miller dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Serven c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hilliard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joe ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|002
|001
|000
|—
|4
|Colorado
|001
|000
|200
|—
|3
E_Giménez (1), Serven (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Naylor 2 (9), Rosario (8), Ramírez (18), Daza (5). 3B_Cron (2). HR_Blackmon (10).
|6
|8
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:02. A_28,377 (50,445).
