DetroitCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30131Totals33494
Greene cf4110Kwan lf4010
Reyes rf3010Rosario ss4100
Báez ss4010Ramírez 3b4021
H.Castro 1b4001Giménez 2b4133
Cabrera dh4000Gonzalez rf4020
Candelario 3b3000Miller 1b3000
Haase c2000Jones dh4000
Schoop 2b3000Hedges c3000
Baddoo lf3000Straw cf3210

Detroit1000000001
Cleveland00001030x4

E_Báez (20). DP_Detroit 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Detroit 4, Cleveland 8. 2B_Báez (24), Giménez (19), Gonzalez (16). HR_Giménez (13). SB_Straw 2 (15), Reyes (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Hutchison51-371114
Vest L,3-3112211
Chafin2-311102
Peralta100010
Cleveland
Civale6311110
Karinchak W,1-0100012
Stephan H,10100001
Clase S,27-29100000

Vest pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:54.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you