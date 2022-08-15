|Detroit
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haase c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jones dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|30x
|—
|4
E_Báez (20). DP_Detroit 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Detroit 4, Cleveland 8. 2B_Báez (24), Giménez (19), Gonzalez (16). HR_Giménez (13). SB_Straw 2 (15), Reyes (1).
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Vest pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:54.
