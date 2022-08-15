|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|2
|13
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Haase c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|3
|7
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.313
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Jones dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Straw cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000_1
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|30x_4
|9
|0
E_Báez (20). LOB_Detroit 4, Cleveland 8. 2B_Báez (24), Giménez (19), Gonzalez (16). HR_Giménez (13), off Chafin. RBIs_H.Castro (27), Ramírez (94), Giménez 3 (54). SB_Straw 2 (15), Reyes (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Cabrera, H.Castro); Cleveland 5 (Hedges 3, Jones, Rosario). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Cleveland 3 for 15.
Runners moved up_H.Castro, Miller. GIDP_Miller.
DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, H.Castro).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hutchison
|5
|1-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|101
|4.23
|Vest, L, 3-3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|3.91
|Chafin
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|2.54
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.58
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|10
|82
|5.62
|Karinchak, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|1.62
|Stephan, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.54
|Clase, S, 27-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.27
Inherited runners-scored_Vest 1-0, Chafin 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:54.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.