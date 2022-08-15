DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30131213
Greene cf411001.237
Reyes rf301011.261
Báez ss401001.227
H.Castro 1b400102.282
Cabrera dh400003.263
Candelario 3b300001.198
Haase c200010.235
Schoop 2b300002.201
Baddoo lf300002.174

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3349437
Kwan lf401000.294
Rosario ss410000.285
Ramírez 3b402101.284
Giménez 2b413301.313
Gonzalez rf402001.300
Miller 1b300011.241
Jones dh400003.253
Hedges c300010.176
Straw cf321010.207

Detroit100000000_131
Cleveland00001030x_490

E_Báez (20). LOB_Detroit 4, Cleveland 8. 2B_Báez (24), Giménez (19), Gonzalez (16). HR_Giménez (13), off Chafin. RBIs_H.Castro (27), Ramírez (94), Giménez 3 (54). SB_Straw 2 (15), Reyes (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Cabrera, H.Castro); Cleveland 5 (Hedges 3, Jones, Rosario). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Cleveland 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_H.Castro, Miller. GIDP_Miller.

DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, H.Castro).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hutchison51-3711141014.23
Vest, L, 3-3112211173.91
Chafin2-31110292.54
Peralta100010162.58
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale6311110825.62
Karinchak, W, 1-0100012221.62
Stephan, H, 1010000172.54
Clase, S, 27-2910000081.27

Inherited runners-scored_Vest 1-0, Chafin 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:54.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

