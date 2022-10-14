ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3949458
Kwan lf501000.333
Rosario ss512100.250
Ramírez 3b511001.375
O.Gonzalez rf512100.222
J.Naylor 1b512100.222
Miller dh400013.000
Giménez 2b401112.250
Hedges c100021.000
b-Brennan ph100001.000
Maile c100000.000
Straw cf300010.143

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36262715
Judge rf500004.000
Rizzo 1b301021.286
Torres 2b512001.250
Stanton dh311212.200
1-Locastro pr-dh100000.000
Donaldson 3b200030.500
Cabrera lf500003.000
Kiner-Falefa ss402010.429
Trevino c200001.000
a-Carpenter ph100001.000
Higashioka c100000.000
Bader cf400002.143

Cleveland0001100002_490
New York2000000000_262

a-struck out for Trevino in the 6th. b-struck out for Hedges in the 9th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.

E_Rizzo (1), Donaldson (1). LOB_Cleveland 10, New York 11. 2B_Ramírez (2), J.Naylor (1). HR_Rosario (1), off Cortes; Stanton (1), off Bieber. RBIs_Giménez (1), Rosario (1), O.Gonzalez (1), J.Naylor (1), Stanton 2 (2). SB_Kiner-Falefa (1), Giménez (1), Locastro (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Straw 3, Maile, Rosario); New York 6 (Donaldson 2, Higashioka 2, Carpenter, Bader). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 11; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Miller. LIDP_O.Gonzalez.

DP_New York 1 (Rizzo).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber52-3522371013.18
Stephan11-300004210.00
Karinchak2-300032290.00
Clase, W, 1-021-310012330.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes562233923.60
Trivino2-300012170.00
Loáisiga12-300000150.00
Peralta100002150.00
Holmes2-300011160.00
Taillon, L, 0-103220018Inf
Schmidt10000090.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 2-0, Clase 3-0, Loáisiga 1-0, Schmidt 1-0. WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Will Little; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, Mark Ripperger.

T_4:10. A_47,535 (47,309).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

