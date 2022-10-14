|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|4
|9
|4
|5
|8
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|O.Gonzalez rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|J.Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Miller dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|Hedges c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|b-Brennan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Maile c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|6
|2
|7
|15
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.286
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.200
|1-Locastro pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.500
|Cabrera lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Higashioka c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Cleveland
|000
|110
|000
|2_4
|9
|0
|New York
|200
|000
|000
|0_2
|6
|2
a-struck out for Trevino in the 6th. b-struck out for Hedges in the 9th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.
E_Rizzo (1), Donaldson (1). LOB_Cleveland 10, New York 11. 2B_Ramírez (2), J.Naylor (1). HR_Rosario (1), off Cortes; Stanton (1), off Bieber. RBIs_Giménez (1), Rosario (1), O.Gonzalez (1), J.Naylor (1), Stanton 2 (2). SB_Kiner-Falefa (1), Giménez (1), Locastro (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Straw 3, Maile, Rosario); New York 6 (Donaldson 2, Higashioka 2, Carpenter, Bader). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 11; New York 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Miller. LIDP_O.Gonzalez.
DP_New York 1 (Rizzo).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|7
|101
|3.18
|Stephan
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|0.00
|Karinchak
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|29
|0.00
|Clase, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes
|5
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|92
|3.60
|Trivino
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|0.00
|Loáisiga
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Holmes
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Taillon, L, 0-1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|Inf
|Schmidt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 2-0, Clase 3-0, Loáisiga 1-0, Schmidt 1-0. WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Will Little; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, Mark Ripperger.
T_4:10. A_47,535 (47,309).
