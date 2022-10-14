ClevelandNew York
Totals39494Totals36262
Kwan lf5010Judge rf5000
Rosario ss5121Rizzo 1b3010
Ramírez 3b5110Torres 2b5120
O.Gonzalez rf5121Stanton dh3112
J.Naylor 1b5121Locastro pr-dh1000
Miller dh4000Donaldson 3b2000
Giménez 2b4011Cabrera lf5000
Hedges c1000Kiner-Falefa ss4020
Brennan ph1000Trevino c2000
Maile c1000Carpenter ph1000
Straw cf3000Higashioka c1000
Bader cf4000

Cleveland00011000024
New York20000000002

E_Rizzo (1), Donaldson (1). DP_Cleveland 0, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, New York 11. 2B_Ramírez (2), J.Naylor (1). HR_Rosario (1), Stanton (1). SB_Kiner-Falefa (1), Giménez (1), Locastro (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Bieber52-352237
Stephan11-300004
Karinchak2-300032
Clase W,1-021-310012
New York
Cortes562233
Trivino2-300012
Loáisiga12-300000
Peralta100002
Holmes2-300011
Taillon L,0-1032200
Schmidt100000

Peralta pitched to 1 batter in the 9th, Taillon pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.

WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Will Little; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, Mark Ripperger.

T_4:10. A_47,535 (47,309).

