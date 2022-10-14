|Cleveland
|New York
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|O.Gonzalez rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Locastro pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Miller dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cabrera lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Brennan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|110
|000
|2
|—
|4
|New York
|200
|000
|000
|0
|—
|2
E_Rizzo (1), Donaldson (1). DP_Cleveland 0, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, New York 11. 2B_Ramírez (2), J.Naylor (1). HR_Rosario (1), Stanton (1). SB_Kiner-Falefa (1), Giménez (1), Locastro (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bieber
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Stephan
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Karinchak
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Clase W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|New York
|Cortes
|5
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Trivino
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Loáisiga
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holmes
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Taillon L,0-1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Schmidt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Peralta pitched to 1 batter in the 9th, Taillon pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.
WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Will Little; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, Mark Ripperger.
T_4:10. A_47,535 (47,309).
