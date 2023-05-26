St. LouisCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31383Totals29474
Nootbaar cf4131Kwan lf4111
Goldschmidt 1b4020Rosario ss3013
Gorman dh4000Ramírez 3b4010
Arenado 3b3001Bell dh4000
Contreras c3000Naylor 1b4010
Donovan rf4120Arias rf2000
DeJong ss4000Brennan rf0000
Burleson lf2001Giménez 2b2100
Edman 2b3110Zunino c3120
Straw cf3110

St. Louis0000011013
Cleveland00004000x4

DP_St. Louis 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Cleveland 4. 2B_Edman (10), Nootbaar (7), Rosario (6). SF_Arenado (3), Burleson (1).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Liberatore L,1-1554422
Stratton200003
Pallante120000
Cleveland
Bieber W,4-362-352242
Stephan H,82-310020
De Los Santos H,22-300000
Clase S,17-22121102

HBP_Liberatore (Giménez). WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:30. A_31,303 (34,788).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

