|St. Louis
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|Nootbaar cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Gorman dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Donovan rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Arias rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brennan rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burleson lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Giménez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Edman 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|101
|—
|3
|Cleveland
|000
|040
|00x
|—
|4
DP_St. Louis 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Cleveland 4. 2B_Edman (10), Nootbaar (7), Rosario (6). SF_Arenado (3), Burleson (1).
HBP_Liberatore (Giménez). WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:30. A_31,303 (34,788).
