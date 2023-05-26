St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3138364
Nootbaar cf413111.285
Goldschmidt 1b402011.296
Gorman dh400011.289
Arenado 3b300100.260
Contreras c300010.224
Donovan rf412000.253
DeJong ss400001.269
Burleson lf200110.227
Edman 2b311010.278

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2947425
Kwan lf411101.254
Rosario ss301312.239
Ramírez 3b401000.266
Bell dh400000.220
Naylor 1b401000.225
Arias rf200011.200
Brennan rf000000.213
Giménez 2b210000.234
Zunino c312000.186
Straw cf311001.227

St. Louis000001101_380
Cleveland00004000x_470

LOB_St. Louis 9, Cleveland 4. 2B_Edman (10), Nootbaar (7), Rosario (6). RBIs_Arenado (35), Burleson (13), Nootbaar (21), Kwan (15), Rosario 3 (13). CS_Nootbaar (1), Ramírez (3). SF_Arenado, Burleson.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (Gorman 3, Contreras); Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Naylor). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 7; Cleveland 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Gorman, DeJong, Bell. GIDP_DeJong.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Liberatore, L, 1-1554422914.91
Stratton200003253.86
Pallante12000064.26
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, W, 4-362-3522421083.04
Stephan, H, 82-310020242.11
De Los Santos, H, 22-30000022.00
Clase, S, 17-22121102323.60

Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 2-0, De Los Santos 2-0. HBP_Liberatore (Giménez). WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:30. A_31,303 (34,788).

