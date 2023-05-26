|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|6
|4
|Nootbaar cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.285
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Gorman dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Donovan rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Burleson lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Edman 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|2
|5
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.239
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Arias rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Brennan rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Giménez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|101_3
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|040
|00x_4
|7
|0
LOB_St. Louis 9, Cleveland 4. 2B_Edman (10), Nootbaar (7), Rosario (6). RBIs_Arenado (35), Burleson (13), Nootbaar (21), Kwan (15), Rosario 3 (13). CS_Nootbaar (1), Ramírez (3). SF_Arenado, Burleson.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (Gorman 3, Contreras); Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Naylor). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 7; Cleveland 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Gorman, DeJong, Bell. GIDP_DeJong.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liberatore, L, 1-1
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|91
|4.91
|Stratton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|3.86
|Pallante
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.26
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 4-3
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|108
|3.04
|Stephan, H, 8
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|2.11
|De Los Santos, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.00
|Clase, S, 17-22
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|32
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 2-0, De Los Santos 2-0. HBP_Liberatore (Giménez). WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:30. A_31,303 (34,788).
