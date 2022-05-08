|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|3
|10
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.269
|Gurriel Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.200
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|4
|2
|5
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.311
|Miller 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.352
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Giménez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.347
|Mercado rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.191
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Toronto
|200
|000
|100_3
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|02x_4
|9
|1
E_Naylor (2). LOB_Toronto 5, Cleveland 7. 2B_Springer (7), Espinal (10), Reyes (1), Kwan (6). 3B_Ramírez (2). HR_Miller (3), off Mayza. RBIs_Hernández 2 (5), Springer (16), Ramírez (30), Miller 2 (13), Mercado (13). SF_Springer, Miller.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Springer, Espinal 2); Cleveland 2 (Straw 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Cleveland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Tapia. GIDP_Giménez.
DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Gurriel Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|95
|1.75
|García
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.75
|Mayza, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|1.69
|Cimber, L, 4-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|2.84
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pilkington
|3
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|83
|2.08
|Morgan
|3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|45
|4.05
|Shaw, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.80
|Clase, S, 6-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 2-0. HBP_Manoah 2 (Mercado,Naylor).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:02. A_14,787 (34,788).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.