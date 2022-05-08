TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31343310
Springer cf311101.283
Bichette ss310011.238
Guerrero Jr. dh401000.286
Hernández rf401202.269
Gurriel Jr. 1b400001.241
Kirk c300010.260
Chapman 3b400004.200
Espinal 2b311010.269
Tapia lf300001.215

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3049425
Straw cf400001.269
Kwan lf411001.316
Ramírez 3b311110.311
Miller 2b311200.352
Naylor 1b301001.317
Reyes dh413000.227
Giménez ss301010.347
Mercado rf301100.191
Hedges c300002.159

Toronto200000100_340
Cleveland00200002x_491

E_Naylor (2). LOB_Toronto 5, Cleveland 7. 2B_Springer (7), Espinal (10), Reyes (1), Kwan (6). 3B_Ramírez (2). HR_Miller (3), off Mayza. RBIs_Hernández 2 (5), Springer (16), Ramírez (30), Miller 2 (13), Mercado (13). SF_Springer, Miller.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Springer, Espinal 2); Cleveland 2 (Straw 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Cleveland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Tapia. GIDP_Giménez.

DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Gurriel Jr.).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah552213951.75
García12-310001223.75
Mayza, BS, 0-1111101161.69
Cimber, L, 4-21-321110132.84
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pilkington32-332236832.08
Morgan31-311103454.05
Shaw, W, 1-010000051.80
Clase, S, 6-710000193.18

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 2-0. HBP_Manoah 2 (Mercado,Naylor).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:02. A_14,787 (34,788).

