|Toronto
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|4
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Miller 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Gurriel Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mercado rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|200
|000
|100
|—
|3
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|02x
|—
|4
E_Naylor (2). DP_Toronto 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Cleveland 7. 2B_Springer (7), Espinal (10), Reyes (1), Kwan (6). 3B_Ramírez (2). HR_Miller (3). SF_Springer (2), Miller (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Manoah
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|García
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayza BS,0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cimber L,4-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|Pilkington
|3
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Morgan
|3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Shaw W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clase S,6-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Mayza pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Manoah 2 (Mercado,Naylor).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:02. A_14,787 (34,788).
