TorontoCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31343Totals30494
Springer cf3111Straw cf4000
Bichette ss3100Kwan lf4110
Guerrero Jr. dh4010Ramírez 3b3111
Hernández rf4012Miller 2b3112
Gurriel Jr. 1b4000Naylor 1b3010
Kirk c3000Reyes dh4130
Chapman 3b4000Giménez ss3010
Espinal 2b3110Mercado rf3011
Tapia lf3000Hedges c3000

Toronto2000001003
Cleveland00200002x4

E_Naylor (2). DP_Toronto 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Cleveland 7. 2B_Springer (7), Espinal (10), Reyes (1), Kwan (6). 3B_Ramírez (2). HR_Miller (3). SF_Springer (2), Miller (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Manoah552213
García12-310001
Mayza BS,0-1111101
Cimber L,4-21-321110
Cleveland
Pilkington32-332236
Morgan31-311103
Shaw W,1-0100000
Clase S,6-7100001

Mayza pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Manoah 2 (Mercado,Naylor).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:02. A_14,787 (34,788).

