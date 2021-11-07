Cleveland71710741
Cincinnati730616

First Quarter

Cle_Ward 99 interception return (McLaughlin kick), 8:43.

Cin_Mixon 11 run (McPherson kick), 4:10.

Second Quarter

Cle_Chubb 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 14:45.

Cle_Peoples-Jones 60 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 10:10.

Cle_FG McLaughlin 28, 4:10.

Cin_FG McPherson 27, :02.

Third Quarter

Cle_Chubb 70 run (McLaughlin kick), 8:00.

Cle_FG McLaughlin 24, 5:14.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_Mixon 2 run (run failed), 13:51.

Cle_Njoku 18 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 4:27.

A_65,451.

CleCin
First downs1425
Total Net Yards361348
Rushes-yards23-15323-85
Passing208263
Punt Returns2-42-22
Kickoff Returns1-114-74
Interceptions Ret.2-1300-0
Comp-Att-Int14-21-029-42-2
Sacked-Yards Lost2-105-25
Punts3-39.3333-40.667
Fumbles-Lost2-04-1
Penalties-Yards10-844-31
Time of Possession24:3835:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 14-137, D.Johnson 8-16, Landry 1-0. Cincinnati, Mixon 13-64, Perine 5-20, Burrow 2-1, B.Allen 1-0, Chase 2-0.

PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 14-21-0-218. Cincinnati, Burrow 28-40-2-282, B.Allen 1-2-0-6.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 3-11, Peoples-Jones 2-86, Bryant 2-26, Chubb 2-26, Hooper 2-14, Felton 1-22, Njoku 1-18, Schwartz 1-15. Cincinnati, Higgins 6-78, Chase 6-49, Mixon 5-46, Uzomah 4-24, D.Sample 3-36, Perine 2-17, Mik.Thomas 1-16, Boyd 1-11, C.Evans 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, McLaughlin 45.

