|Cleveland
|7
|17
|10
|7
|—
|41
|Cincinnati
|7
|3
|0
|6
|—
|16
First Quarter
Cle_Ward 99 interception return (McLaughlin kick), 8:43.
Cin_Mixon 11 run (McPherson kick), 4:10.
Second Quarter
Cle_Chubb 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 14:45.
Cle_Peoples-Jones 60 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 10:10.
Cle_FG McLaughlin 28, 4:10.
Cin_FG McPherson 27, :02.
Third Quarter
Cle_Chubb 70 run (McLaughlin kick), 8:00.
Cle_FG McLaughlin 24, 5:14.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_Mixon 2 run (run failed), 13:51.
Cle_Njoku 18 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 4:27.
A_65,451.
|Cle
|Cin
|First downs
|14
|25
|Total Net Yards
|361
|348
|Rushes-yards
|23-153
|23-85
|Passing
|208
|263
|Punt Returns
|2-4
|2-22
|Kickoff Returns
|1-11
|4-74
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-130
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-21-0
|29-42-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-10
|5-25
|Punts
|3-39.333
|3-40.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|4-1
|Penalties-Yards
|10-84
|4-31
|Time of Possession
|24:38
|35:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 14-137, D.Johnson 8-16, Landry 1-0. Cincinnati, Mixon 13-64, Perine 5-20, Burrow 2-1, B.Allen 1-0, Chase 2-0.
PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 14-21-0-218. Cincinnati, Burrow 28-40-2-282, B.Allen 1-2-0-6.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 3-11, Peoples-Jones 2-86, Bryant 2-26, Chubb 2-26, Hooper 2-14, Felton 1-22, Njoku 1-18, Schwartz 1-15. Cincinnati, Higgins 6-78, Chase 6-49, Mixon 5-46, Uzomah 4-24, D.Sample 3-36, Perine 2-17, Mik.Thomas 1-16, Boyd 1-11, C.Evans 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, McLaughlin 45.