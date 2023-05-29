|Cleveland
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|3
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Mullins cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vavra rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Arias 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brennan rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Henderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gallagher c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|400
|—
|5
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Rosario (8), Wells (1), Frazier (3). DP_Cleveland 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Cleveland 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Brennan 2 (6), Ramírez (14), Kwan (13), McCann (4), Santander (13). SF_Gallagher (1).
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:19. A_25,249 (45,971).
