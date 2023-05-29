ClevelandBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35593Totals32050
Kwan lf5121Mullins cf2000
Rosario ss4000Vavra rf0000
Ramírez dh4010Hays lf4000
Naylor 1b4000Santander dh4030
Arias 3b3000Mountcastle 1b4010
Giménez 2b4000Urías 3b4000
Straw cf4110McCann c3010
Brennan rf4230Henderson ph1000
Gallagher c3122Frazier 2b4000
McKenna rf-cf3000
Mateo ss3000

Cleveland0000104005
Baltimore0000000000

E_Rosario (8), Wells (1), Frazier (3). DP_Cleveland 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Cleveland 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Brennan 2 (6), Ramírez (14), Kwan (13), McCann (4), Santander (13). SF_Gallagher (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Allen W,2-27300210
De Los Santos100001
Stephan120001
Baltimore
Wells L,3-2641107
Pérez1-344200
Baumann2-300001
Givens100010
Akin110001

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:19. A_25,249 (45,971).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you