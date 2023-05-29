ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3559319
Kwan lf512101.262
Rosario ss400000.238
Ramírez dh401001.272
Naylor 1b400003.226
Arias 3b300010.193
Giménez 2b400000.220
Straw cf411002.230
Brennan rf423001.222
Gallagher c312201.125

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32050212
Mullins cf200021.263
Vavra rf000000.279
Hays lf400002.315
Santander dh403001.269
Mountcastle 1b401000.237
Urías 3b400001.257
McCann c301001.187
a-Henderson ph100001.199
Frazier 2b400002.242
McKenna rf-cf300002.246
Mateo ss300001.227

Cleveland000010400_591
Baltimore000000000_052

a-struck out for McCann in the 9th.

E_Rosario (8), Wells (1), Frazier (3). LOB_Cleveland 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Brennan 2 (6), Ramírez (14), Kwan (13), McCann (4), Santander (13). RBIs_Gallagher 2 (6), Kwan (17). CS_Mullins (2). SF_Gallagher.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Gallagher, Arias, Naylor 2); Baltimore 3 (Frazier 3). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 10; Baltimore 1 for 5.

LIDP_Kwan. GIDP_Giménez.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Frazier, Mateo, Mountcastle; Urías, Mountcastle, Urías).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Allen, W, 2-273002101032.72
De Los Santos100001111.80
Stephan120001162.01
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells, L, 3-26411071013.29
Pérez1-344200104.12
Baumann2-300001133.58
Givens100010154.50
Akin110001164.85

Inherited runners-scored_Baumann 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:19. A_25,249 (45,971).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

