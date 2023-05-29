|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|3
|1
|9
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Arias 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Brennan rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Gallagher c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.125
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|2
|12
|Mullins cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Vavra rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|a-Henderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|McKenna rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|400_5
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|2
a-struck out for McCann in the 9th.
E_Rosario (8), Wells (1), Frazier (3). LOB_Cleveland 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Brennan 2 (6), Ramírez (14), Kwan (13), McCann (4), Santander (13). RBIs_Gallagher 2 (6), Kwan (17). CS_Mullins (2). SF_Gallagher.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Gallagher, Arias, Naylor 2); Baltimore 3 (Frazier 3). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 10; Baltimore 1 for 5.
LIDP_Kwan. GIDP_Giménez.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Frazier, Mateo, Mountcastle; Urías, Mountcastle, Urías).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen, W, 2-2
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|10
|103
|2.72
|De Los Santos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.80
|Stephan
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.01
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, L, 3-2
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|101
|3.29
|Pérez
|1-3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|10
|4.12
|Baumann
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.58
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.50
|Akin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.85
Inherited runners-scored_Baumann 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:19. A_25,249 (45,971).
