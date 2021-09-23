ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30310215
Hernandez 2b400000.231
Engel lf402002.254
García ss412000.265
Grandal dh312010.236
Goodwin rf300000.221
Vaughn 3b301200.241
Sheets 1b311000.232
Hamilton cf301002.223
Collins c301001.207

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2659439
Straw cf411002.265
Mercado lf411201.219
Ramírez dh210012.265
Reyes rf201010.259
1-Zimmer pr-rf010000.225
Bradley 1b301001.224
2-Giménez pr-ss010000.206
Chang ss-1b302001.230
Pérez c300002.152
Miller 2b302200.200
Clement 3b201010.231

Chicago0000021_3100
Cleveland0001022_591

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Reyes in the 6th. 2-ran for Bradley in the 6th.

E_Chang (5). LOB_Chicago 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Engel (8), Miller (7). HR_Mercado (6), off Ruiz. RBIs_Vaughn 2 (47), Miller 2 (18), Mercado 2 (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Goodwin, García, Grandal 2); Cleveland 4 (Mercado, Miller 2, Clement). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Cleveland 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Pérez. LIDP_Straw.

DP_Chicago 1 (Sheets).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech200004273.57
Wright231123513.63
Foster11-322211226.32
Ruiz, L, 1-3, BS, 0-12-342201153.14
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Plesac51-362214864.54
Shaw, BS, 2-82-310000163.58
Clase, W, 4-5131001211.35

Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 2-2, Shaw 3-2. WP_Wright.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:34. A_11,336 (34,788).

