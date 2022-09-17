MinnesotaCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30141Totals365145
Arraez dh4000Kwan lf5020
Correa ss4010Rosario ss5042
Miranda 1b4000Ramírez 3b5111
Gordon 2b3010Naylor dh4010
Urshela 3b3010Gonzalez rf4120
Cave lf3000Giménez 2b3120
Wallner rf3111Miller 1b4012
Contreras cf3000Hedges c4000
León c2000Straw cf2210
Sánchez ph1000
C.Hamilton c0000

Minnesota0000000101
Cleveland10120100x5

E_Gordon (7), Contreras (1), Miller (9). DP_Minnesota 2, Cleveland 2. LOB_Minnesota 2, Cleveland 10. 2B_Urshela (24), Giménez (25), Naylor (23). HR_Wallner (1), Ramírez (28). SB_Rosario (14).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Varland L,0-1594423
Sanchez351111
Cleveland
Bieber W,11-8841106
Clase100001

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:32. A_18,177 (34,788).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you