|Arraez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|4
|2
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Wallner rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Contreras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|León c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hamilton c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Cleveland
|101
|201
|00x
|—
|5
E_Gordon (7), Contreras (1), Miller (9). DP_Minnesota 2, Cleveland 2. LOB_Minnesota 2, Cleveland 10. 2B_Urshela (24), Giménez (25), Naylor (23). HR_Wallner (1), Ramírez (28). SB_Rosario (14).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:32. A_18,177 (34,788).
