|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|0
|7
|Arraez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Wallner rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Contreras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.129
|León c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|a-Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|C.Hamilton c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|14
|5
|3
|4
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.249
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Straw cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.214
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|010_1
|4
|2
|Cleveland
|101
|201
|00x_5
|14
|1
a-grounded out for León in the 8th.
E_Gordon (7), Contreras (1), Miller (9). LOB_Minnesota 2, Cleveland 10. 2B_Urshela (24), Giménez (25), Naylor (23). HR_Wallner (1), off Bieber; Ramírez (28), off Varland. RBIs_Wallner (1), Ramírez (112), Rosario 2 (60), Miller 2 (48). SB_Rosario (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Contreras); Cleveland 7 (Ramírez 2, Miller 2, Naylor 3). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 3; Cleveland 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Ramírez. GIDP_Miranda, Urshela, Giménez, Ramírez.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Correa, Miranda; Gordon, Correa, Miranda); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Giménez, Rosario, Miller).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Varland, L, 0-1
|5
|9
|4
|4
|2
|3
|91
|5.23
|Sanchez
|3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|48
|3.75
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 11-8
|8
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|93
|2.83
|Clase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.27
IBB_off Varland (Giménez).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:32. A_18,177 (34,788).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.