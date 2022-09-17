MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3014107
Arraez dh400000.317
Correa ss401002.282
Miranda 1b400000.273
Gordon 2b301001.275
Urshela 3b301000.274
Cave lf300001.206
Wallner rf311101.333
Contreras cf300001.129
León c200001.133
a-Sánchez ph100000.214
C.Hamilton c000000.000

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36514534
Kwan lf502000.287
Rosario ss504201.280
Ramírez 3b511100.280
Naylor dh401001.258
Gonzalez rf412000.303
Giménez 2b312010.299
Miller 1b401201.249
Hedges c400001.179
Straw cf221020.214

Minnesota000000010_142
Cleveland10120100x_5141

a-grounded out for León in the 8th.

E_Gordon (7), Contreras (1), Miller (9). LOB_Minnesota 2, Cleveland 10. 2B_Urshela (24), Giménez (25), Naylor (23). HR_Wallner (1), off Bieber; Ramírez (28), off Varland. RBIs_Wallner (1), Ramírez (112), Rosario 2 (60), Miller 2 (48). SB_Rosario (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Contreras); Cleveland 7 (Ramírez 2, Miller 2, Naylor 3). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 3; Cleveland 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ramírez. GIDP_Miranda, Urshela, Giménez, Ramírez.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Correa, Miranda; Gordon, Correa, Miranda); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Giménez, Rosario, Miller).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Varland, L, 0-1594423915.23
Sanchez351111483.75
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, W, 11-8841106932.83
Clase10000181.27

IBB_off Varland (Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:32. A_18,177 (34,788).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

