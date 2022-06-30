|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|30
|5
|3
|4
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Kwan rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kepler rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Naylor dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kirilloff lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Palacios lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|León c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Clement pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Minnesota
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|022
|—
|5
E_Correa 2 (5). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 11. 2B_Miranda (11). HR_Giménez (9).
HBP_Archer (Miller), Shaw (Kepler), Thornburg (Giménez). WP_Archer.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:19. A_17,066 (34,788).
