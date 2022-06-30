MinnesotaCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33373Totals30534
Arraez 2b4120Kwan rf-lf3001
Buxton dh4000Rosario ss5000
Correa ss3110Ramírez 3b4110
Kepler rf2110Naylor dh5000
Miranda 1b4013Miller 1b4000
Kirilloff lf4000Giménez 2b4212
Sánchez c4000Palacios lf1100
Jeffers c0000Reyes ph-rf1100
Urshela 3b4010León c1000
Celestino cf4010Clement pr0000
Maile c0000
Straw cf2011

Minnesota0030000003
Cleveland0100000225

E_Correa 2 (5). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 11. 2B_Miranda (11). HR_Giménez (9).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Archer411162
Moran11-300013
Duffey H,912-300004
Thornburg L,0-1 BS,0-112-324330
Cleveland
Bieber653325
Stephan110000
Shaw100001
Clase W,2-2110001

HBP_Archer (Miller), Shaw (Kepler), Thornburg (Giménez). WP_Archer.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:19. A_17,066 (34,788).

