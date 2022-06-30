MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3337327
Arraez 2b412000.340
Buxton dh400002.230
Correa ss311011.301
Kepler rf211010.242
Miranda 1b401301.240
Kirilloff lf400001.247
Sánchez c400000.223
Jeffers c000000.198
Urshela 3b401000.258
Celestino cf401002.288

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30534109
Kwan rf-lf300121.284
Rosario ss500001.287
Ramírez 3b411012.296
Naylor dh500001.263
Miller 1b400001.245
Giménez 2b421201.308
Palacios lf110010.264
a-Reyes ph-rf110011.204
León c100030.000
1-Clement pr000000.189
Maile c000000.179
Straw cf201121.202

Minnesota003000000_372
Cleveland010000022_530

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Palacios in the 6th.

1-ran for León in the 8th.

E_Correa 2 (5). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 11. 2B_Miranda (11). HR_Giménez (9), off Thornburg. RBIs_Miranda 3 (20), Kwan (19), Straw (9), Giménez 2 (37). CS_Arraez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Kirilloff); Cleveland 6 (Kwan, Rosario 5). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 3; Cleveland 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Naylor.

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Archer411162903.08
Moran11-300013201.32
Duffey, H, 912-300004284.64
Thornburg, L, 0-1, BS, 0-112-324330482.79
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber653325993.16
Stephan110000143.14
Shaw100001125.11
Clase, W, 2-2110001101.35

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-0. HBP_Archer (Miller), Shaw (Kepler), Thornburg (Giménez). WP_Archer.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:19. A_17,066 (34,788).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you