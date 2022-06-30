|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|2
|7
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Kepler rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.240
|Kirilloff lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Jeffers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|3
|4
|10
|9
|Kwan rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.284
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.296
|Naylor dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Giménez 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|Palacios lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|a-Reyes ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|León c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|1-Clement pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.202
|Minnesota
|003
|000
|000_3
|7
|2
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|022_5
|3
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Palacios in the 6th.
1-ran for León in the 8th.
E_Correa 2 (5). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 11. 2B_Miranda (11). HR_Giménez (9), off Thornburg. RBIs_Miranda 3 (20), Kwan (19), Straw (9), Giménez 2 (37). CS_Arraez (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Kirilloff); Cleveland 6 (Kwan, Rosario 5). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 3; Cleveland 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Naylor.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|2
|90
|3.08
|Moran
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|1.32
|Duffey, H, 9
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|28
|4.64
|Thornburg, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|48
|2.79
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|6
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|99
|3.16
|Stephan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.14
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.11
|Clase, W, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.35
Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-0. HBP_Archer (Miller), Shaw (Kepler), Thornburg (Giménez). WP_Archer.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:19. A_17,066 (34,788).
