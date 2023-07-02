ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35685313
Kwan lf411010.261
Rosario ss501203.257
Ramírez 3b412002.297
J.Naylor 1b411002.295
Bell dh400002.228
Giménez 2b311112.243
Brennan rf411100.274
Straw cf401101.239
B.Naylor c310011.167

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32050213
Hoerner 2b400001.287
Morel rf400004.268
Happ lf301011.254
Suzuki dh300012.250
Bellinger cf403000.277
Swanson ss400002.261
Young 1b200001.364
a-Mancini ph-1b200001.236
Madrigal 3b300001.275
Barnhart c301000.179

Cleveland002004000_680
Chicago000000000_051

a-grounded out for Young in the 7th.

E_Bellinger (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Kwan (19), Bellinger (12). RBIs_Rosario 2 (24), Giménez (29), Brennan (26), Straw (13). SB_Giménez (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Brennan, Bell, B.Naylor); Chicago 3 (Swanson, Young 2). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 9; Chicago 0 for 6.

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bibee, W, 5-252-330029963.46
Hentges2-310000123.05
Sandlin12-300003212.97
Morgan110001171.83
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman, L, 9-652-355527942.76
Merryweather1-321001142.86
Assad310015534.54

Inherited runners-scored_Hentges 1-0, Merryweather 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:53. A_34,342 (41,363).

