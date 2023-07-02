|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|5
|3
|13
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.257
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.243
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|B.Naylor c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|2
|13
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Morel rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.268
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Suzuki dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Young 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|a-Mancini ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Madrigal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Cleveland
|002
|004
|000_6
|8
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
a-grounded out for Young in the 7th.
E_Bellinger (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Kwan (19), Bellinger (12). RBIs_Rosario 2 (24), Giménez (29), Brennan (26), Straw (13). SB_Giménez (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Brennan, Bell, B.Naylor); Chicago 3 (Swanson, Young 2). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 9; Chicago 0 for 6.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bibee, W, 5-2
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|96
|3.46
|Hentges
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.05
|Sandlin
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|2.97
|Morgan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.83
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 9-6
|5
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|7
|94
|2.76
|Merryweather
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.86
|Assad
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|53
|4.54
Inherited runners-scored_Hentges 1-0, Merryweather 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:53. A_34,342 (41,363).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.