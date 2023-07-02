ClevelandChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35685Totals32050
Kwan lf4110Hoerner 2b4000
Rosario ss5012Morel rf4000
Ramírez 3b4120Happ lf3010
J.Naylor 1b4110Suzuki dh3000
Bell dh4000Bellinger cf4030
Giménez 2b3111Swanson ss4000
Brennan rf4111Young 1b2000
Straw cf4011Mancini ph-1b2000
B.Naylor c3100Madrigal 3b3000
Barnhart c3010

Cleveland0020040006
Chicago0000000000

E_Bellinger (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Kwan (19), Bellinger (12). SB_Giménez (9).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Bibee W,5-252-330029
Hentges2-310000
Sandlin12-300003
Morgan110001
Chicago
Stroman L,9-652-355527
Merryweather1-321001
Assad310015

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:53. A_34,342 (41,363).

