ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3769446
Straw cf421010.246
Rosario lf401000.243
Mercado rf100000.200
Ramírez 3b512400.287
Miller 2b400012.283
Naylor 1b400011.333
Reyes dh401001.200
Giménez ss400001.290
Kwan rf-lf401001.266
Maile c333010.333

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3014124
Altuve 2b401000.282
Brantley lf400000.282
Bregman 3b411100.229
Alvarez dh300011.250
Gurriel 1b400000.223
Tucker rf300001.240
Peña ss301000.287
Siri cf200010.225
Maldonado c301002.122

Cleveland002020200_690
Houston000000100_142

E_Garcia (1), Peña (7). LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 4. 2B_Ramírez (9), Reyes (2), Altuve (6). HR_Ramírez (10), off Garcia; Bregman (6), off McKenzie. RBIs_Ramírez 4 (41), Bregman (24). SB_Ramírez (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Miller 2, Reyes, Mercado, Kwan); Houston 4 (Peña, Brantley 3). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 12; Houston 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Ramírez, Gurriel, Tucker, Altuve. GIDP_Altuve.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Miller, Naylor).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie, W, 3-3731113952.70
Sandlin2-310011153.21
Hentges1-30000081.17
Clase100000102.76
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, L, 3-3554224853.38
Abreu12-322121343.26
Martinez11-320001210.00
Maton100000143.60

Inherited runners-scored_Hentges 2-0, Martinez 2-0. WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:02. A_28,284 (41,168).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you