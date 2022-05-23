|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|4
|4
|6
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Mercado rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.287
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.283
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Kwan rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Maile c
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.122
|Cleveland
|002
|020
|200_6
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|100_1
|4
|2
E_Garcia (1), Peña (7). LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 4. 2B_Ramírez (9), Reyes (2), Altuve (6). HR_Ramírez (10), off Garcia; Bregman (6), off McKenzie. RBIs_Ramírez 4 (41), Bregman (24). SB_Ramírez (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Miller 2, Reyes, Mercado, Kwan); Houston 4 (Peña, Brantley 3). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 12; Houston 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Ramírez, Gurriel, Tucker, Altuve. GIDP_Altuve.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Miller, Naylor).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, W, 3-3
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|95
|2.70
|Sandlin
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.21
|Hentges
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.17
|Clase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.76
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, L, 3-3
|5
|5
|4
|2
|2
|4
|85
|3.38
|Abreu
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|34
|3.26
|Martinez
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
|Maton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored_Hentges 2-0, Martinez 2-0. WP_Abreu.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:02. A_28,284 (41,168).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.