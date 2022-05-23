|Cleveland
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|4
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kwan rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maile c
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|002
|020
|200
|—
|6
|Houston
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
E_Garcia (1), Peña (7). DP_Cleveland 1, Houston 0. LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 4. 2B_Ramírez (9), Reyes (2), Altuve (6). HR_Ramírez (10), Bregman (6). SB_Ramírez (4).
WP_Abreu.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:02. A_28,284 (41,168).
