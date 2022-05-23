ClevelandHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37694Totals30141
Straw cf4210Altuve 2b4010
Rosario lf4010Brantley lf4000
Mercado rf1000Bregman 3b4111
Ramírez 3b5124Alvarez dh3000
Miller 2b4000Gurriel 1b4000
Naylor 1b4000Tucker rf3000
Reyes dh4010Peña ss3010
Giménez ss4000Siri cf2000
Kwan rf-lf4010Maldonado c3010
Maile c3330

Cleveland0020202006
Houston0000001001

E_Garcia (1), Peña (7). DP_Cleveland 1, Houston 0. LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 4. 2B_Ramírez (9), Reyes (2), Altuve (6). HR_Ramírez (10), Bregman (6). SB_Ramírez (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
McKenzie W,3-3731113
Sandlin2-310011
Hentges1-300000
Clase100000
Houston
Garcia L,3-3554224
Abreu12-322121
Martinez11-320001
Maton100000

WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:02. A_28,284 (41,168).

