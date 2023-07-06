Kansas CityCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34161Totals356115
Garcia 3b3000Kwan lf5000
Witt Jr. ss4110Rosario ss4010
Perez c4010Ramírez 3b4121
Pratto 1b3011J.Naylor 1b4121
Olivares lf4000Giménez 2b3321
Melendez rf4000Bell dh4010
Waters dh4020Brennan rf4110
Blanco cf4010Straw cf4011
Lopez 2b4000B.Naylor c3011

Kansas City1000000001
Cleveland01000401x6

E_Lopez (1), Rosario (9). DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Kansas City 11, Cleveland 7. 2B_Blanco (3), B.Naylor (1). HR_Giménez (7), Ramírez (14), J.Naylor (11). SB_Witt Jr. (26), Blanco (5), Garcia (14), Giménez 3 (14).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Lyles561105
Garrett L,0-11-324211
Snider2-310001
Cuas100000
Barlow121110
Cleveland
Bibee541144
Morgan W,4-1110002
De Los Santos110010
Stephan100001
Sandlin100001

WP_Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:50. A_17,464 (34,788).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

