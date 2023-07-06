|Kansas City
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|5
|Garcia 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Pratto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Waters dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Blanco cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Naylor c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Cleveland
|010
|004
|01x
|—
|6
E_Lopez (1), Rosario (9). DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Kansas City 11, Cleveland 7. 2B_Blanco (3), B.Naylor (1). HR_Giménez (7), Ramírez (14), J.Naylor (11). SB_Witt Jr. (26), Blanco (5), Garcia (14), Giménez 3 (14).
|5
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Barlow.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:50. A_17,464 (34,788).
