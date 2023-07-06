|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|6
|1
|5
|8
|Garcia 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.291
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Pratto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Waters dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Blanco cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|5
|2
|7
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Giménez 2b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|B.Naylor c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.149
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|000_1
|6
|1
|Cleveland
|010
|004
|01x_6
|11
|1
E_Lopez (1), Rosario (9). LOB_Kansas City 11, Cleveland 7. 2B_Blanco (3), B.Naylor (1). HR_Giménez (7), off Lyles; Ramírez (14), off Garrett; J.Naylor (11), off Garrett. RBIs_Pratto (28), Giménez (32), Ramírez (53), J.Naylor (61), B.Naylor (3), Straw (14). SB_Witt Jr. (26), Blanco (5), Garcia (14), Giménez 3 (14). CS_Blanco (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 6 (Witt Jr., Garcia, Melendez 2, Perez 2); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Kwan 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 10; Cleveland 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Lopez. GIDP_B.Naylor.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Witt Jr., Pratto).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles
|5
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|87
|6.42
|Garrett, L, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|20
|3.33
|Snider
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Cuas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.25
|Barlow
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|4.22
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bibee
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|91
|3.34
|Morgan, W, 4-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.72
|De Los Santos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|2.50
|Stephan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.61
|Sandlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.78
Inherited runners-scored_Snider 1-1. WP_Barlow. PB_B.Naylor (1).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:50. A_17,464 (34,788).
