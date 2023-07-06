Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3416158
Garcia 3b300022.291
Witt Jr. ss411010.251
Perez c401011.248
Pratto 1b301110.255
Olivares lf400000.246
Melendez rf400002.207
Waters dh402002.252
Blanco cf401000.174
Lopez 2b400001.219

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35611527
Kwan lf500000.266
Rosario ss401000.263
Ramírez 3b412100.289
J.Naylor 1b412101.298
Giménez 2b332111.252
Bell dh401001.222
Brennan rf411001.271
Straw cf401102.237
B.Naylor c301111.149

Kansas City100000000_161
Cleveland01000401x_6111

E_Lopez (1), Rosario (9). LOB_Kansas City 11, Cleveland 7. 2B_Blanco (3), B.Naylor (1). HR_Giménez (7), off Lyles; Ramírez (14), off Garrett; J.Naylor (11), off Garrett. RBIs_Pratto (28), Giménez (32), Ramírez (53), J.Naylor (61), B.Naylor (3), Straw (14). SB_Witt Jr. (26), Blanco (5), Garcia (14), Giménez 3 (14). CS_Blanco (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 6 (Witt Jr., Garcia, Melendez 2, Perez 2); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Kwan 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 10; Cleveland 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Lopez. GIDP_B.Naylor.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Witt Jr., Pratto).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles561105876.42
Garrett, L, 0-11-324211203.33
Snider2-310001110.00
Cuas10000084.25
Barlow121110234.22
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bibee541144913.34
Morgan, W, 4-1110002191.72
De Los Santos110010262.50
Stephan100001102.61
Sandlin100001132.78

Inherited runners-scored_Snider 1-1. WP_Barlow. PB_B.Naylor (1).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:50. A_17,464 (34,788).

