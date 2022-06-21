|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|6
|12
|6
|3
|12
|Kwan lf
|6
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Naylor 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.283
|2-Miller pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.330
|Reyes dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|.196
|Giménez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|b-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.200
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|5
|9
|5
|3
|15
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.362
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.228
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Sánchez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.218
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|c-Garlick ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|1-Gordon pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Celestino lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|a-Larnach ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|d-Miranda ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Cleveland
|102
|000
|020
|01_6
|12
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|200
|300
|00_5
|9
|0
a-walked for Celestino in the 7th. b-struck out for Hedges in the 9th. c-singled for Kirilloff in the 9th. d-flied out for Larnach in the 9th.
1-ran for Garlick in the 9th. 2-ran for Naylor in the 10th.
LOB_Cleveland 9, Minnesota 8. 2B_Gonzalez (10), Ramírez (21), Correa (12), Kirilloff (3), Arraez (8), Jeffers (7). HR_Naylor (8), off Ryan; Reyes (4), off Pagán; Arraez (4), off Morgan. RBIs_Gonzalez (9), Naylor 2 (37), Reyes 2 (14), Giménez (33), Kirilloff 2 (4), Arraez 3 (24). SB_Giménez (5). CS_Kwan (2), Gordon (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Reyes 2, Kwan 2); Minnesota 5 (Miranda, Correa, Kepler, Sánchez, Celestino). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 12; Minnesota 2 for 13.
Runners moved up_Hedges, Ramírez, Gordon. GIDP_Gonzalez.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Arraez, Miranda).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|80
|7.25
|De Los Santos, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|22
|2.75
|Morgan, BS, 0-2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|2.12
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.63
|Hentges
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.57
|Stephan, W, 3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|17
|3.65
|Clase, S, 16-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.53
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|101
|3.00
|Cotton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.76
|Pagán, BS, 9-13
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|3.13
|Duran
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|2.35
|Jax, L, 4-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|27
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-1. IBB_off Duran (Naylor).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:46. A_22,341 (38,544).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.