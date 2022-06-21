ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals436126312
Kwan lf614000.281
Rosario ss501001.264
Ramírez 3b511000.303
Naylor 1b422210.283
2-Miller pr-1b000000.262
Gonzalez rf511101.330
Reyes dh511204.196
Giménez 2b502101.305
Hedges c300001.163
b-Palacios ph100001.286
Maile c000010.196
Straw cf400013.200

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals41595315
Arraez 2b512300.362
Buxton cf400013.228
Correa ss501001.290
Kepler rf511002.243
Sánchez dh410013.218
Urshela 3b500003.251
Kirilloff 1b302201.214
c-Garlick ph101000.262
1-Gordon pr-lf100000.257
Celestino lf200001.309
a-Larnach ph-lf010010.235
d-Miranda ph-1b200000.232
Jeffers c412001.190

Cleveland10200002001_6120
Minnesota00020030000_590

a-walked for Celestino in the 7th. b-struck out for Hedges in the 9th. c-singled for Kirilloff in the 9th. d-flied out for Larnach in the 9th.

1-ran for Garlick in the 9th. 2-ran for Naylor in the 10th.

LOB_Cleveland 9, Minnesota 8. 2B_Gonzalez (10), Ramírez (21), Correa (12), Kirilloff (3), Arraez (8), Jeffers (7). HR_Naylor (8), off Ryan; Reyes (4), off Pagán; Arraez (4), off Morgan. RBIs_Gonzalez (9), Naylor 2 (37), Reyes 2 (14), Giménez (33), Kirilloff 2 (4), Arraez 3 (24). SB_Giménez (5). CS_Kwan (2), Gordon (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Reyes 2, Kwan 2); Minnesota 5 (Miranda, Correa, Kepler, Sánchez, Celestino). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 12; Minnesota 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Hedges, Ramírez, Gordon. GIDP_Gonzalez.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Arraez, Miranda).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale552217807.25
De Los Santos, H, 211-301113222.75
Morgan, BS, 0-22-322201142.12
Shaw100000163.63
Hentges120000131.57
Stephan, W, 3-2100013173.65
Clase, S, 16-1810000161.53
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan6733171013.00
Cotton110002111.76
Pagán, BS, 9-13122200173.13
Duran210011272.35
Jax, L, 4-1111012272.70

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-1. IBB_off Duran (Naylor).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:46. A_22,341 (38,544).

