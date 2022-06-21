|Cleveland
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|41
|5
|9
|5
|Kwan lf
|6
|1
|4
|0
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Naylor 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Miller pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Giménez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Garlick ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Celestino lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Larnach ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miranda ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|102
|000
|020
|—
|6
|Minnesota
|000
|200
|300
|—
|5
DP_Cleveland 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Minnesota 8. 2B_Gonzalez (10), Ramírez (21), Correa (12), Kirilloff (3), Arraez (8), Jeffers (7). HR_Naylor (8), Reyes (4), Arraez (4). SB_Giménez (5).
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:46. A_22,341 (38,544).
