ClevelandMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals436126Totals41595
Kwan lf6140Arraez 2b5123
Rosario ss5010Buxton cf4000
Ramírez 3b5110Correa ss5010
Naylor 1b4222Kepler rf5110
Miller pr-1b0000Sánchez dh4100
Gonzalez rf5111Urshela 3b5000
Reyes dh5112Kirilloff 1b3022
Giménez 2b5021Garlick ph1010
Hedges c3000Gordon pr-lf1000
Palacios ph1000Celestino lf2000
Maile c0000Larnach ph-lf0100
Straw cf4000Miranda ph-1b2000
Jeffers c4120

Cleveland102000020016
Minnesota000200300005

DP_Cleveland 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Minnesota 8. 2B_Gonzalez (10), Ramírez (21), Correa (12), Kirilloff (3), Arraez (8), Jeffers (7). HR_Naylor (8), Reyes (4), Arraez (4). SB_Giménez (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Civale552217
De Los Santos H,211-301113
Morgan BS,0-22-322201
Shaw100000
Hentges120000
Stephan W,3-2100013
Clase S,16-18100001
Minnesota
Ryan673317
Cotton110002
Pagán BS,9-13122200
Duran210011
Jax L,4-1111012

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:46. A_22,341 (38,544).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you