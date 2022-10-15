|New York
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|Totals
|41
|6
|15
|6
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kwan lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Naylor dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O.Gonzalez rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Arias 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Brennan ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Maile c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|New York
|002
|020
|100
|—
|5
|Cleveland
|110
|001
|003
|—
|6
LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 9. 2B_Cabrera (1), Kwan (1), Arias (1). HR_Judge (1), Cabrera (1), Bader (2).
|5
|8
|3
|3
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Will Little; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Ripperger; Right, Jeremie Rehak; Left, Jordan Baker.
T_3:30. A_36,483 (34,788).
