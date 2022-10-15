New YorkCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32555Totals416156
Torres 2b4000Kwan lf5231
Judge rf4112Rosario ss5111
Rizzo 1b3000Ramírez 3b5030
Stanton dh4000J.Naylor dh5011
Donaldson 3b4000O.Gonzalez rf5012
Kiner-Falefa ss4000Giménez 2b4110
Bader cf4221Arias 1b4120
Higashioka c2000Hedges c2010
Cabrera lf3222Brennan ph1011
Maile c1000
Straw cf4110

New York0020201005
Cleveland1100010036

LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 9. 2B_Cabrera (1), Kwan (1), Arias (1). HR_Judge (1), Cabrera (1), Bader (2).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Severino52-383306
Trivino H,11-310000
Loáisiga H,22-310001
Peralta H,212-322202
Schmidt L,0-1 BS,0-11-331101
Cleveland
McKenzie544415
Hentges12-311112
De Los Santos11-300001
Morgan W,1-0100001

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Will Little; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Ripperger; Right, Jeremie Rehak; Left, Jordan Baker.

T_3:30. A_36,483 (34,788).

