OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2813147
Ruiz cf400001.266
Díaz ss-3b301100.218
Noda 1b300012.236
Pérez c400000.243
Rooker rf300011.247
Peterson 2b400001.213
Bride 3b101010.222
a-Wade ph-ss101000.200
Langeliers dh300002.199
Kemp lf210010.179

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2866459
Kwan lf311010.264
Rosario ss300110.255
Ramírez 3b301111.294
J.Naylor dh400002.290
Bell 1b411100.233
Fry 1b000000.240
Giménez 2b411001.241
Arias rf210012.202
Straw cf312101.242
Gallagher c210012.134

Oakland000010000_130
Cleveland00002004x_660

a-singled for Bride in the 7th.

LOB_Oakland 5, Cleveland 3. 3B_Straw (3). HR_Bell (7), off Sears. RBIs_Díaz (12), Bell (32), Straw (12), Rosario (21), Ramírez (45). SB_Giménez (8). CS_Ramírez (4), Kwan (2). SF_Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Langeliers 2); Cleveland 3 (Giménez 2, Gallagher). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Cleveland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Ruiz. LIDP_Kemp.

DP_Oakland 1 (Pérez, Peterson, Pérez); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Bell, Rosario).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears, L, 1-57422181064.10
Ríos1244414436.00
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Allen420035893.68
Sandlin, W, 3-3201111313.29
De Los Santos, H, 5210001182.90
Morgan100000181.72

WP_Ríos(2).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_2:28. A_23,969 (34,788).

