|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|4
|7
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Díaz ss-3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Noda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Rooker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Peterson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Bride 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|a-Wade ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Langeliers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Kemp lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|6
|6
|4
|5
|9
|Kwan lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.294
|J.Naylor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Fry 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Arias rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.202
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Gallagher c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.134
|Oakland
|000
|010
|000_1
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|020
|04x_6
|6
|0
a-singled for Bride in the 7th.
LOB_Oakland 5, Cleveland 3. 3B_Straw (3). HR_Bell (7), off Sears. RBIs_Díaz (12), Bell (32), Straw (12), Rosario (21), Ramírez (45). SB_Giménez (8). CS_Ramírez (4), Kwan (2). SF_Díaz.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Langeliers 2); Cleveland 3 (Giménez 2, Gallagher). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Cleveland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Ruiz. LIDP_Kemp.
DP_Oakland 1 (Pérez, Peterson, Pérez); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Bell, Rosario).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears, L, 1-5
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|8
|106
|4.10
|Ríos
|1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|1
|44
|36.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|89
|3.68
|Sandlin, W, 3-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|31
|3.29
|De Los Santos, H, 5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.90
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|1.72
WP_Ríos(2).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Brock Ballou.
T_2:28. A_23,969 (34,788).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.