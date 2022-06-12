OaklandCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34383Totals346106
Kemp 2b5010Straw cf4220
Laureano cf4111Rosario ss4231
Bethancourt 1b4121Ramírez dh4113
Brown lf3111Gonzalez rf4000
Murphy dh3000Miller 2b3021
Andrus ss3000Naylor 1b4011
Vogt c4000Clement 3b4000
Pinder rf4030Mercado lf4000
Davidson 3b4000Hedges c3110

Oakland1000000203
Cleveland30000210x6

E_Andrus (7). DP_Oakland 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Bethancourt (10), Pinder (9), Rosario 2 (7), Ramírez (17), Miller (16). HR_Laureano (2), Bethancourt (4), Brown (8). SB_Brown (6), Bethancourt (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Irvin L,2-352-365413
Pruitt1-300000
Oller241101
Cleveland
Quantrill W,4-3641124
Shaw110001
Stephan122201
Clase S,11-13110002

HBP_Stephan (Murphy).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:31. A_17,775 (34,788).

