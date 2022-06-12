|Oakland
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|Kemp 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Bethancourt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Brown lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clement 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Mercado lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Oakland
|100
|000
|020
|—
|3
|Cleveland
|300
|002
|10x
|—
|6
E_Andrus (7). DP_Oakland 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Bethancourt (10), Pinder (9), Rosario 2 (7), Ramírez (17), Miller (16). HR_Laureano (2), Bethancourt (4), Brown (8). SB_Brown (6), Bethancourt (4).
HBP_Stephan (Murphy).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:31. A_17,775 (34,788).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
