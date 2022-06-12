|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|8
|Kemp 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Bethancourt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Brown lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.213
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Davidson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|1
|4
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.292
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.391
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.266
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Clement 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Mercado lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Oakland
|100
|000
|020_3
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|300
|002
|10x_6
|10
|0
E_Andrus (7). LOB_Oakland 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Bethancourt (10), Pinder (9), Rosario 2 (7), Ramírez (17), Miller (16). HR_Laureano (2), off Quantrill; Bethancourt (4), off Stephan; Brown (8), off Stephan. RBIs_Laureano (8), Bethancourt (15), Brown (31), Ramírez 3 (59), Miller (30), Rosario (13), Naylor (32). SB_Brown (6), Bethancourt (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Murphy 2, Kemp); Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Mercado, Clement). RISP_Oakland 0 for 3; Cleveland 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Clement. GIDP_Vogt, Naylor.
DP_Oakland 1 (Davidson, Bethancourt); Cleveland 1 (Clement, Rosario, Naylor).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 2-3
|5
|2-3
|6
|5
|4
|1
|3
|80
|3.34
|Pruitt
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.86
|Oller
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|36
|11.34
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 4-3
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|90
|3.38
|Shaw
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.72
|Stephan
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|4.09
|Clase, S, 11-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.85
Inherited runners-scored_Pruitt 2-0. IBB_off Irvin (Miller). HBP_Stephan (Murphy).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:31. A_17,775 (34,788).
