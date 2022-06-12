OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3438328
Kemp 2b501002.234
Laureano cf411101.248
Bethancourt 1b412101.269
Brown lf311112.213
Murphy dh300000.199
Andrus ss300010.237
Vogt c400000.148
Pinder rf403000.255
Davidson 3b400002.176

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34610614
Straw cf422000.222
Rosario ss423100.260
Ramírez dh411300.292
Gonzalez rf400001.391
Miller 2b302111.266
Naylor 1b401100.263
Clement 3b400000.214
Mercado lf400002.196
Hedges c311000.175

Oakland100000020_381
Cleveland30000210x_6100

E_Andrus (7). LOB_Oakland 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Bethancourt (10), Pinder (9), Rosario 2 (7), Ramírez (17), Miller (16). HR_Laureano (2), off Quantrill; Bethancourt (4), off Stephan; Brown (8), off Stephan. RBIs_Laureano (8), Bethancourt (15), Brown (31), Ramírez 3 (59), Miller (30), Rosario (13), Naylor (32). SB_Brown (6), Bethancourt (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Murphy 2, Kemp); Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Mercado, Clement). RISP_Oakland 0 for 3; Cleveland 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Clement. GIDP_Vogt, Naylor.

DP_Oakland 1 (Davidson, Bethancourt); Cleveland 1 (Clement, Rosario, Naylor).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, L, 2-352-365413803.34
Pruitt1-30000023.86
Oller2411013611.34
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, W, 4-3641124903.38
Shaw110001153.72
Stephan122201204.09
Clase, S, 11-13110002121.85

Inherited runners-scored_Pruitt 2-0. IBB_off Irvin (Miller). HBP_Stephan (Murphy).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:31. A_17,775 (34,788).

