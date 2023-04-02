|Cleveland
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|4
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|4
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Haggerty ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|France 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Naylor ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Arias 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kelenic rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brennan pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|La Stella ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hummel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|030
|010
|100
|—
|6
|Seattle
|103
|010
|000
|—
|5
E_Bell (1), Raleigh (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Seattle 7. 2B_Zunino 2 (2), Arias (1), Raleigh (2), Suárez (2), Hernández (1). HR_Zunino (1), Rodríguez (1). SB_Straw (2), Haggerty (1).
|4
|8
|5
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Quantrill(2), Herrin.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:57. A_34,045 (47,929).
