ClevelandSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37694Totals39594
Kwan lf5011Rodríguez cf5121
Rosario ss5010Wong 2b2100
Ramírez dh4110Haggerty ph-2b2000
Bell 1b3100France 1b5120
Gonzalez rf4000Suárez 3b5221
Naylor ph-rf1000Raleigh c5022
Arias 3b5010Hernández dh4010
Giménez 2b4110Kelenic rf-lf3000
Zunino c3233Pollock lf3000
Brennan pr0100La Stella ph1000
Viloria c1000Hummel rf0000
Straw cf2010Crawford ss4000

Cleveland03001010016
Seattle10301000005

E_Bell (1), Raleigh (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Seattle 7. 2B_Zunino 2 (2), Arias (1), Raleigh (2), Suárez (2), Hernández (1). HR_Zunino (1), Rodríguez (1). SB_Straw (2), Haggerty (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Quantrill42-385423
Herrin11-300004
Sandlin100001
Morgan110001
De Los Santos W,1-0100001
Stephan S,1-1100001
Seattle
Gonzales564421
Gott H,1110001
Brash BS,0-1121101
Muñoz100001
Sewald100010
Murfee L,0-11-301021
Speier2-300001

WP_Quantrill(2), Herrin.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:57. A_34,045 (47,929).

