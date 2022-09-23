|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|5
|1
|4
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Naylor 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Gonzalez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Brennan rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.364
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|2
|4
|9
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.306
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|1-Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Jung 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Smith dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.210
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|a-Heim ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Cleveland
|000
|105
|000_6
|7
|1
|Texas
|020
|001
|000_3
|9
|1
a-lined out for Plawecki in the 8th.
1-ran for García in the 9th.
E_Straw (2), Plawecki (1). LOB_Cleveland 4, Texas 11. 2B_Naylor (26), García (31). 3B_Rosario (8). RBIs_Naylor (73), Gonzalez (39), Giménez (67), Brennan 2 (3), Plawecki (1), Smith (15). SB_Giménez (19), García (25), Naylor (6), Thompson (17), Brennan 2 (2), Jung (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Brennan, Straw, Kwan); Texas 5 (Thompson, Lowe, Jung 2, Heim). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 13; Texas 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Semien.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morris, W, 1-2
|5
|4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|80
|2.18
|Morgan
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|3.71
|Hentges, H, 7
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.45
|Karinchak, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|1.57
|Clase, S, 38-42
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|1.35
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|87
|3.64
|Hearn, L, 6-8, BS, 1-2
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|0
|21
|5.31
|Tinoco
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.72
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.06
|Santana
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.63
Inherited runners-scored_Hentges 1-0, Tinoco 1-0. HBP_Gray (Giménez), Santana (Brennan), Clase (García).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:31. A_34,862 (40,300).
