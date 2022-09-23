ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3467514
Kwan lf511001.296
Rosario ss411001.281
Ramírez 3b411000.277
Naylor 1b311110.261
Gonzalez dh411100.288
Giménez 2b311101.302
Brennan rf301200.364
Maile c400001.213
Straw cf400000.217

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3639249
Semien 2b500000.252
Seager ss502000.247
Lowe 1b501003.306
García rf311011.253
1-Culberson pr000000.257
Jung 3b410011.182
Taveras cf310010.267
Smith dh302111.210
Plawecki c301101.333
a-Heim ph-c100000.229
Thompson lf402002.284

Cleveland000105000_671
Texas020001000_391

a-lined out for Plawecki in the 8th.

1-ran for García in the 9th.

E_Straw (2), Plawecki (1). LOB_Cleveland 4, Texas 11. 2B_Naylor (26), García (31). 3B_Rosario (8). RBIs_Naylor (73), Gonzalez (39), Giménez (67), Brennan 2 (3), Plawecki (1), Smith (15). SB_Giménez (19), García (25), Naylor (6), Thompson (17), Brennan 2 (2), Jung (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Brennan, Straw, Kwan); Texas 5 (Thompson, Lowe, Jung 2, Heim). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 13; Texas 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Semien.

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morris, W, 1-2542125802.18
Morgan2-311110203.71
Hentges, H, 711-310002262.45
Karinchak, H, 8110011271.57
Clase, S, 38-42120001221.35
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray511011873.64
Hearn, L, 6-8, BS, 1-21-365500215.31
Tinoco12-300001211.72
Barlow100001123.06
Santana100001185.63

Inherited runners-scored_Hentges 1-0, Tinoco 1-0. HBP_Gray (Giménez), Santana (Brennan), Clase (García).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:31. A_34,862 (40,300).

