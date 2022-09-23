ClevelandTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34675Totals36392
Kwan lf5110Semien 2b5000
Rosario ss4110Seager ss5020
Ramírez 3b4110Lowe 1b5010
Naylor 1b3111García rf3110
Gonzalez dh4111Culberson pr0000
Giménez 2b3111Jung 3b4100
Brennan rf3012Taveras cf3100
Maile c4000Smith dh3021
Straw cf4000Plawecki c3011
Heim ph-c1000
Thompson lf4020

Cleveland0001050006
Texas0200010003

E_Straw (2), Plawecki (1). LOB_Cleveland 4, Texas 11. 2B_Naylor (26), García (31). 3B_Rosario (8). SB_Giménez (19), García (25), Naylor (6), Thompson (17), Brennan 2 (2), Jung (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Morris W,1-2542125
Morgan2-311110
Hentges H,711-310002
Karinchak H,8110011
Clase S,38-42120001
Texas
Gray511011
Hearn L,6-8 BS,1-21-365500
Tinoco12-300001
Barlow100001
Santana100001

HBP_Gray (Giménez), Santana (Brennan), Clase (García).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:31. A_34,862 (40,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

